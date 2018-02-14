A new spy video catches Toyota testing the next generation of the Toyota Auris (or Corolla iM depending on where you live) on some snowy roads. The company's engineers initially try to cover up the test mule with a tarp, but it can't be in place when the hatchback hits the road.

The Auris/Corolla iM already have arched headlights that make the models look like they're squinting, and Toyota's designers appear to have an even sharper version of this aesthetic for the new generation. A narrow strip of lights outlines the top of the rounded nose. These mules have extra LED strips in the lower grille, but these parts appear to be temporary here for extra illumination until the company can fully reveal the styling. This video provides a glimpse at the raked hatchback, too.

Earlier spy shots let us see inside the upcoming model, too. A rather large infotainment system dominates the top of the center stack, and there are digital displays for the HVAC info underneath. A large, analog speedometer dominates the instrument panel, and there's a tachometer to the left. Photos don't show what's to the right of the speedometer.

Underneath the sharper style, the Auris/Corolla iM move to the modular Toyota New Generation Architecture, which is already under models like the Prius, C-HR, and Camry. The switch should allow weight to fall, even if the overall footprint grows slightly. The engine choices are a complete unknown, but rumors suggest the next Corolla could use BMW-sourced powerplants. Conceivably, this hatchback could use them, too.

The new Corolla iM will possibly debut in late 2018 or early 2019. This date will potentially put it on the road ahead of the Corolla sedan, which will purportedly arrive in 2020. Toyota will invest $1.6 billion in a joint factory with Mazda in Alabama where the company will build the new, four-door Corolla.