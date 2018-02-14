Phase one complete at Aston's new facility in Wales
Aston Martin is on the offensive by expending its model range at quite a pace. To keep up with production, demands the British brand announced it would build a new factory in Wales, said factory has now completed phase one of its construction.
The St Athan facility is an ex-Ministry of Defence site that Aston is converting with future models such as the DBX SUV in mind. Phase one included creating a reception area, offices and the all-important employee restaurant —an army marches on its stomach and all that. Phase two begins in April and will develop the three large aircraft hangers into a production line.
Andy Palmer, Aston’s CEO, said ““The St Athan facility is really starting to take shape. With the completion of this first phase, it is another milestone on our journey in Wales, and an important part of Aston Martin’s Second Century Plan.”
Aston Martin decided on Wales from a pool of 20 international locations. The brand's decision to expand manufacturing in the UK will create up to 750 new jobs, of which 3,000 applications have been submitted. Aston expects many of the new cars built at St Athan to head to Japan after striking a trade deal with the country potentially worth £500 million (about $695M).
Welsh Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: “Like many people in Wales, I am genuinely excited about Aston Martin beginning production here in Wales next year and the high number of quality direct and indirect jobs that it will bring with it.”
In addition to its headquarters in Gaydon and the new St Athan factory, Aston also builds cars at a facility in Newport Pagnell which is currently focusing on the Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation.
Source: Aston Martin
Aston Martin St Athan factory
ASTON MARTIN ST ATHAN: PHASE I CONSTRUCTION NOW COMPLETE
- Construction of ‘Phase I’ of Aston Martin’s new St Athan facility complete
- Work continues on conversion of three super hangars into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility
- Aston Martin SUV to start production in Wales in 2019
14 February 2018, St Athan: Phase I of Aston Martin’s new manufacturing facility at St Athan in Wales is now complete. Work started on the site in late 2016 when Aston Martin was first given access to the former MOD site, phase I works included the creation of the customer and staff reception areas, administration and management offices and the employee restaurant.
Phase II, which commenced in April 2017, will see the three super hangars redeveloped into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with Aston Martin’s SUV due to start production in 2019.
The new plant brings employment opportunities to South Wales with up to 750 new roles being created, a series of recruitment events held in the region has attracted more than 3,000 applications. The first technicians have already been recruited and are working on the DB11 at the marques Gaydon Headquarters, training for the highly-skilled roles they will take up at St Athan.
Aston Martin President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer commented: “The St Athan facility is really starting to take shape. With the completion of this first phase, it is another milestone on our journey in Wales, and an important part of Aston Martin’s Second Century Plan. Work is also well underway on phase II, the rest of the Aston Martin team and I are excited for when St Athan joins our Gaydon and Newport Pagnell facilities as a centre of hand-crafted manufacturing excellence.”
In February 2016, Aston Martin announced that it had chosen St Athan from 20 potential global locations as its third manufacturing facility. Its Gaydon Headquarters were confirmed as the home of its sports cars, with historical Newport Pagnell becoming its second manufacturing facility with production returning to the site with the build of the track-only DB4 GT Continuation,
Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: “It is great to hear that work on phase I of Aston Martin’s facility in St Athan is now complete and that phase II is progressing well. Like many people in Wales, I am genuinely excited about Aston Martin beginning production here in Wales next year and the high number of quality direct and indirect jobs that it will bring with it.
“Aston Martin’s decision to move to St Athan is a huge coup for Wales and it is a genuine testament to the can-do attitude of Welsh Government, and to the reputation, dedication and skills of our work force.”