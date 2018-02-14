We’ve already presented you the BMW M5 MotoGP Safety Car in details, and we know you love it. So do we. The only thing we actually don’t like is the fact that we can’t own it. You can’t buy it, too.

The good news is there’s a product from the BMW’s portfolio that is pretty close in performance and appearance to the special safety car. It’s called the M5 with M Performance parts and accessories, and you’ll be able to order it from next month. Deliveries should start in June.

Let’s take a quick look at what the range of components includes. First of all, there’s a brutal M Performance exhaust system, delivering “an emotional motorsport sound.” It’s actually so loud, you will be able to buy it only if you live in the United States and Canada.

A number of carbon fiber details are also part of the package, and these include side mirror caps and gills, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler. Also cool are the additional side sills with M Performance lettering, as well as the front spoiler carbon fiber attachment.

The same race theme continues inside the cabin, where new floor mats and brilliant body-hugging seats will be available. Probably the best part is the new M Performance steering wheel with carbon fiber appointments, but this one will be added to the catalogue sometime next year.

Of course, you can order the first-ever AWD M5 in a distinctive M Performance color combination – a white main hue, with contrasting sky blue, blue, and red stripes for the lower part of the front bumper, the side sills, and the small wings in the rear bumper.

Still not convinced you want one? Just watch the vehicle’s new promotional video at the top, featuring the M5 MotoGP Safety Car. It’s awesome.

Source: BMW M on YouTube