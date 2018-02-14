It was barely a week ago when we saw what was reported by Australia’s Drive as the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Wearing green with bold GT3 RS striping, it was a massive leak on what promises to be the most powerful naturally aspirated Porsche ever to come from Stuttgart. We still haven’t heard an official word from Porsche on the GT3 RS, but spy photographers have caught the car testing in snow without any camouflage. It’s got the same vents, same wheels, and yes, the same bonkers wing.

If the information we have is accurate, the GT3 RS will be a proper monster with 520 horsepower (383 kilowatts) from its 4.0-liter flat six, spinning all the way to 9,00 RPM. It’s possible that engine could be punched up to 4.2 liters, but the bottom line is this will a screamer. With the standard GT3 already at the 500 hp mark, seeing a minor bump for the GT3 RS makes complete sense to us. It will likely be shifted exclusively with the PDK dual-clutch auto, and it should reach 60 mph in roughly 3.2 seconds. Other tidbits that we’re expecting to see include minor aerodynamic tweaks and some retuning to the rear-steer system.

We know a new 992-series 911 is on the way, which means this GT3 RS will be the machine to send the current-generation into the sunset. Beyond that, all indications point to future GT3 models going with forced induction, so this could certainly be the end of an era. That has some purists sad, but with 600-plus horsepower quickly becoming a baseline figure in the supercar world, there’s only so much that can be done without shoving extra air into the cylinders.

With so much information out – and with pre-production cars no longer wearing any coverings – we expect to hear something official from Porsche very soon. If nothing else, the refreshed GT3 RS should appear at the Geneva Motor Show in just a couple weeks.

Source: Automedia