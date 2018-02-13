The first episode of Porsche’s second Top 5 season is out, and if we’re honest, it’s a bit underwhelming. Don’t let this first sentence dissuade you from judging it for yourself – after all we’re still talking about eight minutes of footage with a 918 Spyder, and that’s never a bad thing. The video counts down the “five most stunning features” of the epic hardcore hypercar, but that’s actually where things get a bit, well, soft.

Unfortunately, the appearance of current Hollywood A-Lister and Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort doesn’t help. We’re not knocking actor, and for the record, Baby Driver was a thoroughly enjoyable car flic. He’s joined by Porsche test driver Lars Kern, who has the task of showing Elgort around the car while talking about its various features. We don’t know if the conversations were scripted, or if Elgort was given certain direction in how he should talk or react, but most of the interaction between the two felt a bit awkward.

Mind you, that’s in addition to Elgort geeking out over the 918’s powered spoiler, and don’t even get us started on the segment about the car’s sound. Anyone with the slightest hint of interest in automobiles knows that, when talking about how the 918 sounds, it’s not a reference to the freaking stereo system.

Incidentally, the video lists the 918’s stunning features as the design, chassis, sound (the engine), the hybrid powertrain, and “record breaking performance.” In other words, the video pretty much covers the entire car, and perhaps that’s why this Top 5 episode just wasn’t as good as the previous clips. Those were short-and-sweet, offering up great footage with interesting information in a manner that felt genuine. At nearly eight minutes long this video is basically twice the length of most Top 5 episodes, and it felt like an advertisement.

Still, there are worse way to spend eight minutes than looking at a 918.

Source: Porsche Via YouTube