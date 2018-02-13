Rather than bringing the fourth-generation Focus at the Geneva Motor Show next month, Ford has announced it will unveil its Golf rival at a standalone event scheduled to be organized in April. The good news is we won’t have to wait until then to see the compact five-door hatchback as the Focus IV has been caught on camera without even an ounce of camouflage.

Hit the embedded Facebook post below and you will be able to check out in full the all-new Focus from a recent photo shoot that took place Cascais, Portugal. By the looks of it, we’re dealing with either the ST Line version or the full-fat ST model. If someone were to put a gun to our heads, we would go with the former as there seems to be a badge on the front fender akin to what the Fiesta ST Line has. Either way, it’s certainly a sporty-looking version with lots of extras, such as big and funky two-tone wheels (18-inch set?) as well as a panoramic glass roof and a prominent rear spoiler.

But wait, there’s more. Another Focus was starring in that photo shoot, but unfortunately it was wearing a car cover at that point. Even so, we get to see the alloy wheel design and the wide piece of chrome trim running along the entire width of the doors, which leads us to believe the model in question was in fact the posh Vignale specification.

We already know that both the ST Line and Vignale will be available later this year in Europe, along with a more practical wagon body style due to arrive probably in the second half of 2018. A rugged-looking Active trim is also in the pipeline with crossover cues, as is the sedan body style.

Don’t expect to see the new Focus in the United States anytime soon as the next generation won’t be launched until mid-2019. While the current U.S.-spec model is built in Michigan, its successor will be imported from China.

Source: Vezees.hu