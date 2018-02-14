BMW X4 buyers can choose between a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder or 3.0-liter turbo inline-six at launch.
At first glimpse, the newly unveiled 2019 BMW X4 doesn't look too different from the existing generation of BMW's stylish SUV. While the exterior styling doesn't change dramatically, the German automaker packs the latest generation with upgrades for staying competitive in a highly competitive segment. It'll go on sale in the United States in July 2018.
The X4 features a visibly larger grille, but the SUV looks otherwise generally the same as the previous generation. Despite the similar aesthetic, the model's footprint grows by 3 inches (76.2 millimeters) in length, 2.1 inches (53.3 mm) in wheelbase, and 1.4 inches (35.6 mm) in width. Standard ride height drops by 0.1 inch (2.54 mm). Inside, rear passengers have an additional inch (25.4 mm) of legroom. Even though the SUV is larger, aerodynamic drag is down 10 percent.
BMW equips the new X4 with a vast array of standard equipment, including LED headlights. All of them get a 10.25-inch infotainment display on top of the center stack with navigation, and there's safety assists like front collision warning, city collision mitigation and braking, and pedestrian detection. In a luxurious touch, a panoramic moonroof and three-zone climate control are among the universal features, too.
The standard X4 comes with Glacier Silver metallic trim for the front and rear underbody guards, and there's satin aluminum finish trim around the side windows. Inside, there are high-end touches like Dark Oak wood trim and pearl-finish chrome The M Performance trim uses high-gloss black trim for the side skirts and the exterior aprons at the front and rear, and it has sport seats inside.
The base model of the 2019 X4 is the xDrive30i that uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. The only available drivetrain is an eight-speed automatic that routes through an all-wheel-drive system. The crossover requires six seconds to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour). Prices for it will start at $50,450 plus an undisclosed destination charge.
Buyers looking for more performance can get the M40i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 355 hp (265 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm). Like the 30i, it uses an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. The result is a crossover that reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The M40i also comes with performance upgrades like larger brakes and a suspension with adaptive dampers Prices for the higher level trim start at $60,450.
BMW doesn't give everything away, and there are plenty of options on the 2019 X4. Buyers can boost the model's tech with features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Traffic Jam Assist. A 360-degree camera system with Top, Panorama, and 3D view options is also available to help with parking.
2019 BMW X4
The All-New 2019 BMW X4. The eye-catching athlete.
• Sportier drive due to wider tracks, a lower center of gravity, and the latest generation
suspension.
• Standard Navigation Professional with 10.25-inch touchscreen display, iDrive Touch
Controller, and real-time traffic and parking information.
• Segment leading 75 percent larger multicolor Head-Up display.
• Standard Active Guard – With Frontal Collison Warning, Automatic City Collision
Mitigation and Braking including Daytime Pedestrian Detection, and Speed Limit
Information.
• Standard Active Protection – Pre and post-crash safety systems which identify critical
situations and act before, during, and after an incident.
• Standard xLine design with Sport Seats and 19-inch wheels.
• New Panoramic moonroof for increased rear passenger comfort.
• Now featuring 3-Zone Climate Control.
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – EMBARGO February 14, 2018 12:01 am EST / February 13,
2018 9:01 pm PST…Today, the second generation BMW X4 is making its debut as the
BMW X4 M40i and the BMW X4 xDrive30i. The 2019 BMW X4 with sportier proportions, with
wider tracks, the latest generation suspension settings, a lower center of gravity and improved
aerodynamics. The second generation Sports Activity Coupe offers a wide array of new
standard safety features such as Active Protection which initiates protective measures when an
accident situation is imminent such as belt tensioning and the closing of windows and
moonroof to a small gap. Additionally, the standard Active Guard includes Frontal Collision
Warning, City Collision Mitigation with Braking, Pedestrian Warning with City Braking, and
Speed Limit Information. Standard Navigation comes with a large 10.25 inch display and offers
drivers multiple ways to interact including touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, as well as a
cloud powered intelligent voice control, the optional 75 percent larger, color Head-Up Display
provides drivers the option of viewing navigation directions just under the direct line of vision.
Not only does the all-new BMW X4 appear sportier, provide new and improved driving
dynamics, better aerodynamics and safety features, passengers can now enjoy a larger
panoramic moonroof and a 3-Zone Climate Control system which allows for greater ride
comfort. The all-new 2019 BMW X4 will be available at certified BMW Centers in July 2018
with pricing starting at $50,450 for 30i, and $60,450 for M40i plus Destination and Handling.
Vehicle concept and design.
Its predecessor – the first ever Sports Activity Coupe at the premium end of the mid-size
segment– broke new ground. Today, the all-new BMW X4 is writing the next chapter in this
story of success. More than 200,000 units of the first-generation X4 have been sold worldwide
and 19,712 in the US alone since the original model was launched in 2014. The all-new BMW
X4 underscores its individual character with significantly enhanced driving dynamics, standout
exterior design accentuating the car’s sporting instincts, a refined premium ambience in the
interior, state-of-the-art driver assistance systems and leading-edge connectivity technologies.
Additionally, the dynamic and extravagant aura of the Sports Activity Coupe is highlighted by
the BMW M Performance model: the all-new BMW X4 M40i.
The exterior design of the all-new BMW X4 features clean surfacing and high-class, modern
accents. The BMW X4 assumes the role of eye-catching athlete in the BMW X model family.
“The second-generation BMW X4 brings together a distinctive, dynamic silhouette with a clear,
pared-back use of forms,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group
Design.
Dynamically stretched proportions, powerful styling.
An increase of approximately 3 inches in exterior length to 187.5 inches, 2.1 inches added to
the wheelbase (now 112.7 inches), an extra 1.4 inches of width (75 inches) and an
approximately 0.1 inch drop in height (to 63.8 inches) give to the all-new BMW X4’s
dynamically stretched proportions. Short overhangs and powerfully formed, subtly hexagonal
wheel arches emphasize the nearly perfectly balanced 50:50 distribution of weight between
the front and rear axle.
In the center of the striking front end stands a large BMW kidney grille in a new threedimensional
look. Twin headlight units with dynamic contours and horizontal fog lamps
integrated into the outer air intakes form a new interpretation of the familiar six-eyed face
embraced by BMW X models.
All of the light functions feature LED technology as standard. The shoulder line – following the
door handles to the rear lights – and the character line between the wheel arches break up the
surfaces of the car’s flanks. This creates clearly defined lines which are additionally emphasized
by the drawn-in glasshouse at the rear. The coupe style roofline slides into the rear window
with an elegant flourish before dipping down more steeply to the rear. The window design also
underline the dynamic proportions of the all-new BMW X4, thanks to a smoothly rising sill line
and an elongated take on the Hofmeister kink “counter-swing” at the base of the C-pillars.
Clearly structured surfaces and horizontal lines shape the car’s tail. The LED rear lights, with
their three-dimensional shaping, are slim in design and positioned at the extreme edges of the
rear. Combined with the twin exhaust tailpipes (shared by all engine variants), they magnify the
width of the rear end.
Standard xLine and the M Performance model.
Two optional model variants allow drivers to tailor the appearance of the all-new BMW X4 to
reflect their personal preference. Each variant comes with standalone design features as well
as model-specific standard 19-inch light-alloy wheels. The robust nature of the Sports Activity
Coupe is clearly expressed by the standard xLine design which combines bespoke front and
rear underguard elements and side skirts in Glacier Silver metallic with side window surrounds
and styling accents in a satin Aluminum finish. The M Performance model has an undeniably
dynamic look, clearly stating its eagerness to deliver intense sportiness on the open road with
its aerodynamically optimized front/rear aprons and side skirts, and accents in High-gloss Black.
The all-new BMW X4 M40i can now also be specified with options from the BMW Individual
portfolio. Extras designed to give the exterior an exceptionally exclusive feel include the BMW
Individual paint finish Sunstone metallic.
Interior and equipment. Sporting character with a modern, premium feel.
The interior cabin of the all-new BMW X4 is roomier with a premium feel. All controls are clearly
arranged and set within trim finishers featuring a distinctly pared-down design. The low
instrument panel and the slightly raised seating position typical of BMW X models afford drivers
a superb view of the road ahead. The driver-focused layout of the cockpit helps to create a
wonderfully sporty driving experience at all times. Redesigned sports seats with boldly
contoured side bolsters provide outstanding lateral support even in extreme handling
situations. Top-class materials, precise build quality and a host of meticulously crafted details
set the tone for the modern and individual premium character of the all-new BMW X4. The
surfaces of the instrument panel and door paneling merge smoothly into one another, while the
X logos embossed into the electroplated surfaces of the front and rear doors are eye-catching
details. The ambient lighting, adding extra light sources around the center console and
instrument panel, in the door paneling and in the foot wells, enhances the sense of wellbeing in
the interior of the all-new BMW X4. The lighting mood can be adjusted as the driver pleases
thanks to a choice of six colors. Large storage trays, roomy door pockets, cup holders and
various compartments are all testimony to the functional qualities of the all-new BMW X4.
Effective differentiation in the interior, too.
The BMW X4 xDrive30i comes standard with xLine and exclusive design features are available
for the BMW X4 M40i M Performance model. Standard sports seats and interior trim strips in
Dark Oak Wood with accent strips in Pearl-effect Chrome give the cabin of the BMW X4
xDrive30i an air of elegance. The audio and air conditioning control panels sport a Pearl-effect
Chrome surround and Highgloss Black highlights. The BMW X4 M40i also comes with M
specific sports seats, a sport leather steering wheel and the standard anthracite-colored BMW
Individual headliner, complemented by interior trim strips in Aluminum Rhombicle with accent
strips in Pearl-effect Chrome. Standard on the BMW X4 xDrive30i model is a Sensatec
instrument panel and door shoulder.There is also the option of the new Vernasca leather
upholstery, which is exclusively available for the all-new BMW X4 in the color Tacora Red, as
well as in Black with a choice of blue or red contrast stitching for both the 30i with M Sport
package and the M40i. Additionally, the BMW X4 M40i can be specified with options from the
BMW Individual portfolio. Options include BMW Individual extended Merino leather upholstery
(in the color combinations Ivory White/Black, Fiona Red/Black and Tartufo/Black),
Comfort and functionality.
A far wider array of options, offers greater scope for customers to increase both the comfort
and functionality of the all-new BMW X4. The range includes electrically adjustable and heated
seats, active seat ventilation and three-zone automatic climate control with separately
adjustable temperature control in the rear. A standard panoramic glass moon roof with much
larger dimensions than the predecessor offers passengers additional comfort. The two-section
glass surface with an overall length of 36.4 inches and a width of 35 inches allows the amount
of light in the interior and the supply of fresh air to be varied as required and creates space. The
sun blind is electrically operated, as is the front section of the glass roof.
Three full-size seats are fitted in the rear compartment of the all-new BMW X4, providing the
passengers there with an additional 1 inch of legroom over the predecessor model. The trunk
features a capacity of 18.5 ft³ and the load space can be expanded to a maximum of 50.5 ft³ as
required by folding down the sections of the rear backrest, with its standard 40:20:40 split. For
added ease, the backrest sections can be released remotely from the trunk, while their angle to
be individually adjusted, too. The standard storage package adds additional compartments,
USB ports and 12V sockets, as well as multifunctional hooks and lashing rails in the trunk.
Powertrain and driving experience.
The all-new BMW X4 will be launched with a choice of latest-generation power units. The fourcylinder
unit in the all-new BMW X4 xDrive30i generates 248 hp and peak torque of 258 lb-ft,
which is on tap between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. This enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 60
mph in 6 seconds. The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology for the gasoline engines
comprises a twin-scroll turbocharger, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable
valve timing and Double-VANOS variable camshaft control.
The BMW M Performance model comes with an inline six-cylinder engine. Both model variants
direct their engine’s power to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW
xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard, resulting in effortless progress over smooth roads
and rough terrain alike. Gear selections can be selected manually using the shift paddles on the
steering wheel. The standard eight-speed Sport transmission offers exceptionally fast gear
changes as well as a Launch Control function. The standard-fit Driving Experience Control
switch lets drivers choose from SPORT, COMFORT and ECO PRO set-ups, while the BMW
X4 M40i, and BMW X4 xDrive30i models also add a SPORT+ mode.
The engines under the hood of BMW M Performance Automobiles stand out with their
instantaneous response and tireless power delivery. With its trademark free-revving
performance, maximum output of 355 hp and peak torque of 365 lb-ft, the power unit in the allnew
BMW X4 M40i enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.
Reduced weight, enhanced aerodynamic properties.
An intelligent material mix has made it possible to bring about a substantial weight saving, not
just in the chassis design but also in the body’s construction. BMW EfficientLightweight
measures led to the increase in the proportion of aluminum as well as high-strength and ultrahigh-strength
grades of steel. This has made the body structure more solid than ever, serving
up benefits for both vehicle agility and occupant protection. Additionally, the car has a
significantly lower center of gravity which enhances the Sports Activity Coupe’s cornering
dynamics.
Another factor in the dynamism and efficiency of the all-new BMW X4 is a reduction in
aerodynamic drag of around 10 percent. This advance has been achieved by streamlining the
body at the same time as incorporating a raft of additional measures, including active air flap
control, the Air Curtains in the front apron and additional underbody cladding. The all-new
BMW X4 sets a new benchmark in its segment with a drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.30.
BMW xDrive: precise distribution of power with optimized efficiency.
The latest version of the system is lighter and more efficient. Plus, the wonderfully precise
electronic control of the intelligent all-wheel drive also splits drive power to the sporting effect
for which the brand is renowned; the rear-biased set-up produces a highly rewarding driving
experience, especially when powering through corners. Besides offering BMW handling
stability, BMW xDrive also enhances traction over loose terrain, providing the all-new BMW X4
with tremendous off-road capabilities. With a ground clearance of 8 inches a fording depth of
19.6 inches, break over angle of 19.4° and angles of approach and departure of 25.7° and
22.6° respectively, the Sports Activity Coupe takes everything in its stride, from crests and
bumps in the road to gravel tracks, icy roads and steep slopes.
First-class chassis technology with bespoke set-up.
The all-new BMW X4 boasts a marked increase in agility combined with a high degree of ride
comfort, courtesy of chassis technology that has been systematically refined and honed for the
specific requirements of the Sports Activity Coupe. The design principle of a double-joint
spring strut axle at the front and five-link rear axle forms the ideal basis for a harmonious blend
of dynamism and comfort. Fitting aluminum swivel bearings, lightweight tubular anti roll bars
and new wheel location components at the front axle has brought about a considerable
reduction in unsprung masses. Standard specification for the all-new BMW X4 xDrive30i
includes not only M Sport suspension but also variable sport steering. Specially tuned to deliver
extra-dynamic handling qualities, this version of the Electric Power Steering system ensures
slick precision through keenly taken corners and straight-line stability. The speed-sensitive
Servotronic power assistance, meanwhile, makes light work of maneuvering.
The car’s impressively sporty and well footed handling characteristics are enhanced by the
powerful lightweight braking system and the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system, whose
wealth of features includes the Antilock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Traction Control
(DTC), Automatic Differential Brake (ADB-X), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake
Control (DBC), Start-Off Assistant and Hill Descent Control (HDC). The Performance Control
function also included as standard gives the all-new BMW X4 even sharper handling by varying
the distribution of drive torque to the rear wheels according to the situation at hand. 19-inch
light-alloy wheels also form part of standard specification, while wheel options offered include
19 inch, 20 inch and 21 inch wheel offerings.
The BMW M Performance model.
Featuring model specific design and equipment features, the inline six cylinder engine is
supported by chassis technology that has been precisely tuned to handle the high drive power.
In the US, the BMW X4 M40i variant comes standard with M Sport brakes, which allow drivers
to enjoy exceptionally dynamic handling with phenomenal stopping power. The system
includes extra-large brake discs and blue painted calipers. Also standard is the Adaptive M
Suspension featuring electronically controlled dampers whose responses adjust to the nature
of the road and driving style. Drivers can choose between a sportier or more comfortable basic
setting by activating the relevant performance maps using the Driving Experience Control
switch.
The standard M sports exhaust system produces unmistakable sound while the M Sport
differential serves up wonderfully dynamic cornering. The flap-controlled M sports exhaust
system on the BMW M Performance models doesn’t just make a great impression acoustically,
though – its trapezoidal tailpipes in black chrome form a stunning visual highlight. Power is
relayed to the wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission including Launch
Control function as standard. The sporty nature of the BMW M Performance model is
enhanced by the rear biased set-up of the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive and the Performance
Control function. The standard M Sport differential generates a precise locking effect at the
rear wheels, priming the car perfectly to power out of corners with dynamic drive.
The BMW X4 M40i comes equipped as standard with M Sport brakes and 19-inch light-alloy
wheels; variable sport steering and M Sport suspension with firmer spring and damper tuning.
The M Sport brakes are specially designed with an extra-large master cylinder to help optimize
braking feel. Customers can also opt for the Adaptive M suspension, which is exclusively
available for the two BMW M Performance models and further broadens the range of
adjustment between sporty handling and well-balanced ride comfort. Two 19-inch wheels with
either performance run-flat tires or all-season run-flat tires are available. Sporting a Doublespoke
M twinspoke design in bi-color Orbit Grey polished finish, they add a striking visual
touch. The options list also includes two 20-inch light-alloy wheels, and one 21-inch M
Double-spoke Cerium Gray wheel.
Aerodynamically refined exterior with M appeal.
Aerodynamically optimized body elements combined with model-specific exterior design
features add to the sporty and exclusive looks of the BMW M Performance. The Cerium Grey
finish for the exterior mirror caps and front air intake trim inserts is just one example. A
Sensatec covering for the instrument panel and door shoulders, sports seats, model badging
for the door sill strips, instrument panel and instrument display, plus additional details such as
the sport leather steering wheel, M pedals and M driver’s footrest, all help to inject the cabin
with unmistakable M flair.
Controls and driver assistance systems. Innovations for comfortable, safe driving.
The latest version of the iDrive operating system fitted in the all-new BMW X4 is designed to
offer even more flexible and ergonomic control of vehicle, navigation, communication and
infotainment functions. Its Control Display now takes the form of a freestanding monitor with a
screen diagonal of 10.25-inch as standard. The high-resolution display that comes with the
standard Navigation system Professional includes touchscreen functionality. The intuitive
touch control also offers a tile-style menu layout with live content. The voice control system is
the latest from BMW and can follow freely formulated instructions to find a point of interest
such as, “Find a coffee shop near the Empire State Building” or simply, “I’m hungry”. There is
also the option of using BMW gesture control in the all-new BMW X4, allowing certain
functions to be operated with simple movements of the hand or fingers, which are registered
by a 3D sensor in the center console and translated into the relevant commands. Another
option is the new-generation BMW Head-Up Display, whose projection area has been
expanded by 75 percent. This system reflects driving-related information onto the windscreen
in full color and with a resolution of 400 x 800 pixels, so that it appears directly in the driver’s
field of vision. The optionally available Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, meanwhile,
visualizes the driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving
mode.
Cutting-edge assistance systems enhance comfort and safety.
When it comes to driver assistance and semi-automated driving, all the systems currently
offered by BMW are available, such as the latest generation of Active Cruise Control (ACC) with
Stop & Go, whose capabilities include braking the car to a halt in stop-and-go traffic and
automatically restarting to drive. The Driving Assistance Package includes Blind Spot
Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Pedestrian Protection, Frontal Collision Warning
with City Collison Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert rear, and Speed Limit Information. The Driving
Assistant Plus Package builds upon that with: Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Active
Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Avoidance, Traffic Jam Assistant, Evasion Aid &
Cross Traffic alert front and rear
Parking with ease: ParkNow and On-Street Parking Information.
The ParkNow service, available in iDrive, allows parking spaces at the roadside and in parking
garages to be easily located, booked and paid for without the need for cash. This cash-less,
ticket-less, and hassle-free service can greatly shorten the time taken to find and pay for
parking. In-car integration of ParkNow is initially available in select cities nationwide. Visit
www.park-now.com for details.
First launched with the BMW 5 Series, the new On-Street Parking Information (OSPI) service
now available in 20 cities helps alleviate the problem of vehicles searching for available onstreet
parking spaces – which accounts for a large part of traffic congestion in city centers.
OSPI works in a similar way to the Advanced Real Time Traffic Information System, using
historical and current data as well as complex algorithms to draw conclusions regarding the
potential availability of on-street parking spaces in specific zones or in a particular part of the
city. The probability of on street parking availability is shown on the Navigation map as colored
indicators along the street, allowing the driver to minimize the need to circle the block in search
of a spot by targeting streets with a higher probability of available parking spaces.
The options list likewise includes a WiFi hotspot offering a high-speed internet connection
(LTE) for up to ten mobile devices. Apple CarPlay Compatibility is included with a one-year trial.
The industry’s first implementation of a wireless Apple CarPlay solution is now augmented with
a flexible way for customers to continue the feature after their trial period. After the inclusive
one-year trial, customers can elect to buy the feature from the ConnectedDrive Store within
the My BMW ConnectedDrive portal or right from the driver’s seat from within the iDrive menu
system of the vehicle.
This system also comprises the Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions, which
combine to depict a 360º image of the vehicle and the surrounding area on the Control
Display. The Remote 3D View function additionally gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional
live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone via BMW
Connected.
Linked up to the driver’s digital world thanks to BMW Connected.
The digital services from the BMW Connected app, available on both iOS and Android, bring
intelligent connectivity to the all-new BMW X4 and unparalleled convenience for the driver.
With the help of the Open Mobility Cloud platform, the digital services connect to the BMW X4
via devices such as smartphones or smartwatches, resulting in seamless connectivity.
The selection of devices that can connect to the new BMW X4 by means of BMW Connected
go beyond the smartphone by supporting devices such the Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, and
Google Assistant. Customers can speak to the Amazon Echo or Google Assistant to check the
fuel level, lock the vehicle or activate the ventilation function, all from the comfort of their home.
With BMW Connected, being on-time has never been simpler. Machine learning made
possible by the Open Mobility Cloud allows BMW Connected to learn your routines and
suggest the optimal time to leave for an appointment. Location based services and real time
traffic information help optimize your journey even before entering the vehicle. Once on your
route, the Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information can continue to optimize your journey.
Crowd-sourced vehicle to vehicle communication is now employed within the inter-connected
BMW fleet to provide advance warning of hazardous traffic situations. Information on detected
hazards presented by an accident, a broken-down vehicle, dense fog, heavy rain or black ice,
for example, is relayed to the BMW backend from where it is sent into the navigation system of
both the driver’s car and other BMWs in the vicinity.
Connectivity enhances safety, comfort and infotainment.
The standard built-in SIM card also allows drivers of the all-new BMW X4 to use Intelligent
Emergency Call with automatic locating and accident severity detection. With the new BMW
Teleservice Accident Assistance, the vehicle now detects low-speed collisions below the
threshold for airbag deployment. The driver receives a message in the iDrive display offering to
contact the BMW Accident Assistance service directly. A push of a button is all it takes to
obtain professional support from the BMW Accident Assistance team, who can also put the
customer in touch with a BMW Service Partner if necessary.
BMW Group In America
BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce
Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United
States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW
brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of
Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology
office in Silicon Valley and various other operations throughout the country. BMW
Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is part of BMW Group’s global manufacturing
network and is the manufacturing plant for all X5 and X3 Sports Activity Vehicles and X6 and
X4 Sports Activity Coupes. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S.
through networks of 344 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 153
BMW motorcycle retailers, 127 MINI passenger car dealers, and 36 Rolls-Royce Motor Car
dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group’s sales headquarters for North America, is
located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.