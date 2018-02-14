Hide press release Show press release

All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star Launches at Dallas Auto Show

· Original Texas Truck returns for 2019

· All-new 2019 Ram 1500 offers a no-compromise balance of strength, capability, technology and comfort

· Ram Lone Star is a favorite among Texas truck buyers

February 14, 2018, DALLAS - Ram today unveiled the 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star edition — the all-new version of the original “Texas Truck” — today at the Dallas Auto Show, the heart of America’s truck country.



The Ram 1500 Lone Star, the brand’s top-selling truck in Texas, offers buyers a no-compromise balance of strength, capability, technology and comfort.



“The hard-working appeal of the Ram Lone Star has made it a favorite among Texas truck buyers,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “Trucks are an important part of Texas life, and Ram trucks are proven to last. Ram’s long-lasting reliability has helped the Ram 1500 cement the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup.”



Standard 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star equipment includes bright front and rear bumpers, chrome door handle centers, a bright grille surround with billet inserts, 18-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, 60/40 split rear bench seat and leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls.



In addition, monochromatic “Sport” and “Black” appearance packages are offered, creating a broad mix of interior and exterior themes for the new 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star model.



The 2019 Ram 1500 interior is completely redesigned, using all-new features, technology and premium materials to make it the class leader in quality, comfort and durability. Four interior trim levels, and a choice of six-passenger bench front or optional five-passenger bucket seats, are offered on the Lone Star.



Several option packages are available with the Lone Star in order to give buyers their choice of function-specific enhancements. They include a Bed Utility Group, a 4x4 Off-road Group, a Protection Group, Trailer Tow Mirrors and Brake Group, Max Towing Package and Premium Lighting Group.



Additional options further allow Texas buyers to personalize their Ram 1500 Lone Star to meet their hard-working needs. Among those options are a class-exclusive Active Level Air Suspension, electric-locking rear axle, Blind-spot Monitoring and 20-inch aluminum wheels.



Available only in Texas, 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star models are distinguished by unique “Lone Star” tailgate and interior badges.



The Lone Star will initially be offered with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8. A powerful and fuel-efficient HEMI with the eTorque mild hybrid system is also available. A 3.6-liter V-6 Pentastar with eTorque will join the powertrain offerings later in the year.



The 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star is available with a choice of 4x2 and 4x4 powertrains, Crew and Quad Cab configurations and 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) and 6 ft.-4 in. bed lengths.



All-new 2019 Ram 1500 Lone Star editions will go on sale in the first quarter of 2018. They are manufactured at FCA’s Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.



About the All-new 2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 becomes the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup.



Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. As the truck’s backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload.



An all-new eTorque system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 and V-8 configurations.



The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L.



Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and ready alert braking.



About the Ram Lone Star

In 2002, Ram Truck was the first manufacturer to recognize the strength of the pickup truck market in Texas and to offer an exclusive edition for the state. The Ram Lone Star edition was the first truck designed by Texans and built specifically for Texans.



The Ram Lone Star edition has been by far the brand’s best-selling model in Texas, accounting for more than 50 percent of the half-ton mix there. Since the Lone Star’s debut, Ram has sold more than 250,000 of the Texas-only models.



About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.



Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.



In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.



Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most luxurious trim available in pickups with Ram Tungsten Limited Edition

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon



Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.