While Ford and Mercedes-Benz have both dished out new versions of their own utility vans in past few weeks, Group PSA – or Peugeot Société Anonyme– is teasing its own trio of vans. The so-called "leader of the leisure activity vehicle segment in Europe," the French marque has released a single teaser image showing its upcoming new Peugeot, Citroën, and Opel/Vauxhal minivans, set for debut in just a few days.

The new Peugeot Partner, Citroën Berlingo, and Opel/Vauxhall Combo vans will ride on the same streamlined new EMP2 platform. Each will be built at either PSA's Vigo, Spain, or Manguaide, Portugal facilities. The platform, Peugeot hopes, will increase efficiency, respond to the needs of the customer, and also be able to accommodate a range of new powertrains and driver assistance equipment.

According to PSA, the new vans will come with "the most sophisticated features" in the segment, and that they will all be at the top of their class in terms of equipment. Each will be available in two lengths, either a five- or seven-seat version, while the exteriors of each will feature short hoods, compact bodies, and styling cues specific to each brand.

Those same styling cues found on the exterior will also carry over to the cabin. Each vehicle will come with a number of signature design elements specific to the brand in which they represent, but with the same safety features and powertrain options available throughout the platform.

"With this competitive new lineup, we are offering our individual customers a new generation of LAVs that will stand out in terms of style and features," said Olivier Bourges, Executive Vice President of Programs and Strategy's. "Also a concrete illustration of our Push to Pass plan: on a single platform, we are presenting very distinct models that perfectly embody the DNA of each of our brands."

Production of the trio will begin in just a few weeks, with orders taking place as early as May. Deliveries will begin in September towards the end of the year.

Source: PSA