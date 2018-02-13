We are about to scratch off yet another company from the list of automakers without an SUV as Rolls-Royce has announced today “the wait is almost over” and we will soon get to see Goodwood’s “High-Sided Vehicle.” The high-end marque belonging to the BMW Group has also disclosed plans to carry over the model’s codename by deciding to baptize the luxobarge as “Cullinan.” Interestingly, it was only a couple of months ago when Cullinan was “just a working project title” and now it’s ready to make history by being reserved for RR’s first-ever SUV.

The origins of the name are linked to the Cullinan Diamond, which according to Wikipedia is the “largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75 carats (621.35 g).” It was discovered in South Africa back in January 1905 and was named after the mine’s chairman, Thomas Cullinan. Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, believes it’s the most fitting name for what will be the company’s second model to ride on the new aluminum-intensive “Arhitecture of Luxury” platform, after the Phantom.

“The name embodies the many facets of our new motor car’s promise. It speaks of endurance and absolute solidity in the face of the greatest pressures.”

Set to be shown behind closed doors to the most loyal customers in the near future, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will receive its public debut later this year, quite possibly during the summer according to a recent report from Automotive News. The sumptuous vehicle will likely use the same 6.75-liter V12 engine as the Phantom VIII and is set to become the most luxurious SUV the automotive world has ever seen.

No word about pricing just yet, but with the Phantom beginning at a cool $450,000 in the United States, the Cullinan could very well end up as the most expensive new car money can buy. Rolls-Royce already holds that title with the Sweptail, but that was a one-off built for someone with extremely deep pockets and willing to pay a rumored $12.8 million.

Source: Rolls-Royce