It’s not exactly a secret, but now at least we have a date for when Toyota will tell us about the return of the Supra. In a teaser titled “The Legend Returns” that just posted to social media, Toyota’s media website, and to email inboxes around the world, the automaker says “At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, a modern racing concept signals Toyota’s commitment to bring back to the market its most iconic sports car.”

Technically there aren’t any names mentioned, so we suppose this could be a new 2000GT. As amazing as that vintage car is, however, it’s not quite as iconic in the sports car world as the much-missed Supra. Of course, we’ve unofficially known for quite some time now that Toyota and BMW have been working on a nifty new sports car that will share its underpinnings among both brands. The BMW version – AKA the next Z4 – has been spotted quite frequently in prototype format, and we’ve even spied the pair testing together. We recently heard rumors that Toyota might unwrap the Supra in Geneva, and now it’s confirmed. Oh what a glorious day.

Or is it?

It should be noted that Toyota specifically said “a modern racing concept,” so we may not actually get the full scoop on the Supra after all. The silhouette teaser photo certainly evokes the A80 Supra – the last generation that bowed out in 2002 – but that larger-than-life spoiler sticking up there would be a touch radical for production, even on a car that coined the phrase Supra wing. However, the teaser sure seems to match what we've been seeing in spy photos, from the double humps in the roof to the ledge on the back.

Could it be that the 2018 Geneva Motor Show will show us not a production Supra, but another concept car with "plans" for a production version? There’s an R-rated term we’re tempted to use in response to such a scenario, but for the sake of our sensibilities we’ll just be patient a bit longer. Toyota has a press conference scheduled for March 6 in Geneva, and you can bet we’ll be watching.

Source: Toyota