Carwow has managed to line up two prominent takes of Japanese performance. On one side of the track there's the recently updated (though roughly a decade on the market) Nissan GT-R, and its challenger is the much younger Acura NSX. They have three challenges: a traditional quarter-mile drag race, a run from a 50-mile-per-hour (80-kilometer-per-hour) roll, and braking distance to a stop from 70 mph (113 kph).

When brand new, the GT-R was on the cutting-edge of performance technology by packing a biturbo V6 and ultra sophisticated all-wheel drive system. Today forced induction is the norm among this rung of speedy vehicles, and traditional rear-drive stalwarts like BMW are adopt AWD on models like the M5 and reportedly the next-generation M3.

The NSX represents the new face of performance by bundling hybrid assistance with its mid-mounted biturbo V6. The coupe is also all-wheel drive but uses electric motors to turn the axle rather than routing power there from the combustion engine with a mix shafts and differentials like the GT-R.

In terms of power output, these two are quite close. The newly refreshed GT-R has 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 467 pound-feet (633 Newton-meters). Official specs put its sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.7 seconds, which is impressive for a vehicle weighing a rather portly 3,933 Pounds (1,784 kilograms).

The NSX has 573 hp (427 kW) and 476 lb-ft (645 Nm). It requires an estimated 3.0 seconds to get to 60 mph (96 kph). Despite the complicated array of electric motors and batteries, the Acura is the lighter of the two at 3,803 pounds (1,725 kg).

We won't spoil the video's results but will point out the close outcome in each challenge, particularly in the quarter mile drag race and the braking event. The clip suggests that the GT-R remains a capable performance car, despite the model's growing age.

Source: Carwow via YouTube