In just a few months, BMW will finally pull the sheets off its all-new X4. We’ve already seen it testing multiple times, both in its standard guise and as a hardcore M version, and BMW executive Dr. Nicolas Peter has officially confirmed that SUV will arrive sometime in 2018. But even before we see the new X4 in the sheet metal, artists have rendered what will probably be the new SUV in its entirety.

With a dramatic new fascia, in line with the rest of the BMW lineup, a sloping roofline, and large, sporty wheels, the X4 rendering should be almost identical to the real thing. After all, we’ve see the new X4 almost uncovered during transport thanks to our quick-fingered spy photographers. Though we don’t know what the inside of the new X4 will look like, we expect it to share many of the same parts with the X3 on which it’s based.

The new BMW X4 will come powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, of course. An M40d diesel option will also be offered, as well as a hardcore M version. The latter will borrow the company’s newest biturbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine delivering somewhere around 450 hp (336 kW).

The most likely location for a debut remains the Geneva Motor Show later this March. The new X4 will be built at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant, with production expected to kick off in the next few months. Production of the current model will come to an end next month.

