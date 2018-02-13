It's 10 inches longer than even a long-wheelbase S-Class, so there's plenty of room for occupants.
If the Mercedes-Benz S-Class somehow isn't opulent enough, then the company now makes the high-class sedan even more luxurious with the newly refreshed Maybach variant. It'll debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the United States in the late summer of 2018.
The refreshed Maybach S-Class differentiates itself from the standard sedan with a new grille that uses vertical slats, instead of the standard horizontal ones. Metallic trim around the lower fascia gives the vehicle a flashier look, too.
The biggest change is noticeable in profile, though. The Maybach S-Class measures 215 inches (5,461 millimeters) long and rides on a 132.5-inch (3,365.5-mm) wheelbase. These figures make the more luxurious sedan nearly 10 inches (254 mm) longer in both metrics than even the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan. This largely translates to a lot of extra room for folk sitting in the back.
The Maybach S-Class will also be available with optional two-tone paint schemes in nine combinations. To really make these colors shine, the company also offers two layers of clear coat over them. Before applying the final layer, workers sand the paint by hand for an optimal appearance.
Buyers can get the Maybach S-Class with two powertrains. The S560 4Matic uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 463 horsepower (345 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), which is enough to get the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds. Opting for the S650 gets customers a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 with 621 hp (463 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm), but the extra grunt only shaves the run to 60 mph down to 4.6 seconds.
Inside, Maybach offers exclusive color combinations for its swanky sedan: a mix of Armagnac
Brown and Black or Savanna Beige and Black. In addition, the black Nappa leather is optionally available with cooper, gold, or platinum stitching. Passengers in the back sit in Executive seats and even more ambient lighting in the rear than a standard S-Class.
Even finer and even more exclusive: the Mercedes-Maybach
S-Class in a new look
Stuttgart/Geneva. Mercedes-Maybach stands for the ultimate in exclusivity
and individuality. The luxury brand combines the perfection of the
Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the exclusivity of Maybach – now the top model
from Mercedes-Benz is even more refined. A new radiator grille, optional
two-tone paintwork and new exclusive color combinations in the interior
ensure an even more distinguished look. The enhanced Mercedes-Maybach
will celebrate its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show on March
6, 2018 and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer 2018 as a 2019 model
year offering.
A reinterpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille with its fine,
vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a
pinstriped suit, and first made an appearance in the Vision Mercedes-Maybach
6, the exclusive coupe that thrilled connoisseurs and fans of the brand when it
premiered at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August 2016.
The two-tone exterior paint finish is also a classic Mercedes-Maybach theme,
now available in nine different color combinations. A double clear coat is also
available as a further new option for all dark colors, which creates a brilliant
surface finish with a piano lacquer effect and a special impression of depth.
The second bodywork clear coat, including intermediate sanding, is intricately
applied by hand in the Maybach Manufaktur by specially trained varnishers.
The exterior look of the top model is rounded off by a new, luxury 20-inch
multi-spoke wheel. There are also three exclusive 20-inch wheels to choose
from for the Mercedes-Maybach, including the iconic wheel that first debuted
on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Cabriolet.
Two new exclusive color combinations are offered in the interior: Armagnac
Brown/Black and Savanna Beige/Black. The black Maybach Exclusive Nappa
leather upholstery appointments can also be ordered with a choice of copper-,
gold- or platinum-colored contrasting topstitching. A newly available trim
option is also available in designo Magnolia flowing lines.
Overview of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class data (US spec):
Maybach S 560 4MATIC:
- Number of cylinders/arrangement: 8/V
- Displacement (cc): 3,982
- Rated output (hp): 463
- Rated torque (lb-ft): 516
- Acceleration 0-60 mph (s): 4.8
Maybach S 650:
- Number of cylinders/arrangement: 12/V
- Displacement (cc): 5,980
- Rated output (hp): 621
- Rated torque (lb-ft): 738
- Acceleration 0-60 mph (s): 4.6
With a length of 215 inches and a wheelbase of 132.5 inches, the flagship of
the Mercedes-Benz model range exceeds the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan by
nearly 10 inches in both dimensions. Rear passengers benefit from these
increased dimensions in terms of legroom, as well as from standard equipment
that includes Executive seats and extended interior ambient lighting in the
rear cabin. The global success of the Mercedes-Maybach speaks volumes: since
the market launch of the Maybach in February 2015 over 25,000 MercedesMaybach
S-Class models have already been delivered to customers. In 2017,
more than 1 in 10 S-Class models sold was a Mercedes-Maybach. Top markets
for the Mercedes-Maybach include China, Russia and the U.S.
The 2019 Mercedes-Maybach enhancements will be premiered at the 2018
Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. in late summer
2018.
