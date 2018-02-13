If the Mercedes-Benz S-Class somehow isn't opulent enough, then the company now makes the high-class sedan even more luxurious with the newly refreshed Maybach variant. It'll debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the United States in the late summer of 2018.

The refreshed Maybach S-Class differentiates itself from the standard sedan with a new grille that uses vertical slats, instead of the standard horizontal ones. Metallic trim around the lower fascia gives the vehicle a flashier look, too.

The biggest change is noticeable in profile, though. The Maybach S-Class measures 215 inches (5,461 millimeters) long and rides on a 132.5-inch (3,365.5-mm) wheelbase. These figures make the more luxurious sedan nearly 10 inches (254 mm) longer in both metrics than even the long-wheelbase S-Class Sedan. This largely translates to a lot of extra room for folk sitting in the back.

The Maybach S-Class will also be available with optional two-tone paint schemes in nine combinations. To really make these colors shine, the company also offers two layers of clear coat over them. Before applying the final layer, workers sand the paint by hand for an optimal appearance.

Buyers can get the Maybach S-Class with two powertrains. The S560 4Matic uses a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 463 horsepower (345 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters), which is enough to get the sedan to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.8 seconds. Opting for the S650 gets customers a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 with 621 hp (463 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,001 Nm), but the extra grunt only shaves the run to 60 mph down to 4.6 seconds.

Inside, Maybach offers exclusive color combinations for its swanky sedan: a mix of Armagnac

Brown and Black or Savanna Beige and Black. In addition, the black Nappa leather is optionally available with cooper, gold, or platinum stitching. Passengers in the back sit in Executive seats and even more ambient lighting in the rear than a standard S-Class.

Source: Mercedes-Maybach