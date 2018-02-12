Like the M4 CS and the M3 CS before it, rumors of an even more hardcore BMW M2 have been long in the making. We’ve already seen spy photos of the so-called M2 CS (or Competition Series) sprinting around the Nürburgring, but now we have new images that may have revealed the identity of the sporty coupe earlier than anticipated.

Thanks to a few leaked photos from a user on the website BimmerPost.com, the more-powerful M2 will reportedly be called the "Competition" edition. According to the user who posted the original shots, the images are "actually in the log from the current M2." The photos also shows a red start/stop button similar to the one found in the F90 M5 and the F80 M3 CS.

The so-called BMW M2 Competition we know will be more powerful, and better equipped than the standard M2 out of the box. Rumors suggest just 1,000 examples of the hardcore M2 will be built, each with a revised version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine currently offered on the M3 and M4.

Power will reportedly be somewhere in the neighborhood of 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts), marking a significant upgrade over the current M2’s 365 hp (272 kW). Either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox will be offered. Not only will the M2 Competition be more powerful, but with suspension and handling upgrades, it will be better suited for the track, too.

It’s unclear when BMW will begin taking orders for the new M2, but deliveries aren’t expected to start until at least June. No word on pricing, but expect a significant increase over the standard M2’s $53,500 MSRP in the U.S.

Source: BimmerPost