A sensible family car when you want it to be, a proper high-performance machine once you push the pedal to the metal. It turns out the Audi RS4 Avant is even more versatile than that as this excellent video coming from our friend at Auditography shows Ingolstadt’s all-in-one car can easily perform the duties of a snowplow by clearing the road up ahead without breaking a sweat.

This lovely Navarra Blue Metallic example traveled to Zakopane in Poland at the Tatra Mountains to have a little bit of fun in the heavy snow. Armed with 444 horsepower from its biturbo 2.9-liter V6 working with the all-paw Quattro system, the RS4 Avant had no problems in tackling all that snow without the driver having to worry about not getting enough traction.

As mentioned in our review of the RS4 Avant, the Quattro setup is rear-biased, with 60 percent of the 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) torque being transferred to the rear wheels. While the fast Audi family hauler lacks the V8 engine you’ll find in the Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate and the previous-gen RS4 Avant, it makes up in other areas and has what it takes to be all the car you’ll ever need.

The RS4 Avant continues to be a forbidden fruit in the United States, but at least people can take comfort from knowing an RS model similar in size and with rear doors is en route as Audi has announced the RS5 Sportback will be going on sale stateside. It will be joined by a “secret” RS model, so here’s hoping the mysterious model announced by Audi of America President Scott Keogh last month will in fact be the wagon. That being said, we wouldn’t get our hopes up too high just yet as it might turn out to be something else, such as an RS Q5.

Photos, Video: Auditography