Unlike the platform-sharing Volkswagen Golf and SEAT Leon, the Octavia did not receive an all-digital instrument cluster with its mid-cycle refresh revealed late October 2016. Now, Skoda is finally ready to make up for lost time by giving buyers the option to spend more and replace the analog driver’s display with a fully digital screen as seen in the Karoq compact crossover.

The high-tech instrument panel has been incorporated into the Czech configurator where it’s listed with an asking price of 8 900 Kč, which works out to about €351 at current exchange rates. With the 2018 Geneva Motor Show right around the corner, expect to see the facelifted Octavia early next month rocking the newly gained feature.

Switch to digital and the main display will cover the entire surface of the screen, such as the full map with other info like speed, recommended gear, remaining distance to be covered shown above and below as small secondary displays.

As for Info-Profile, it boasts a big display in the middle flanked by additional customized info – also shown above.

Reduced will only show two large displays with the desired information, like remaining range or the current speed. At the top and bottom, basic info is also displayed, and if you turn on route guidance, the center will feature the handy navigation arrow.

Oddly enough, it’s worth mentioning the mildly updated Superb flagship launched mid-2017 still doesn’t have this feature, but it will likely be added with the model’s mid-cycle refresh planned for 2018 or 2019 at the latest.

Source: Skoda-Auto.cz