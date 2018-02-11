Diesel engines haven’t had the best press over the last few years. Volkswagen is a tad to blame for the technology’s current state of affairs. That doesn’t mean automakers have abandoned diesel engines altogether. Most have delayed introducing new diesel engines in the U.S. until they’re sure to pass U.S. regulations. Diesel engines till offer excellent performance and fuel economy, such as the 4.0-liter V8 turbodiesel engine found in the new Bentley Bentayga.

The engine produces 435 horsepower and an astounding 664 pound-feet of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. All that power moves the 5,000-plus-pound SUV from zero to 60 miles per hour in a claimed 4.8 seconds. That’s not supercar speeds but is certainly fast for such a large SUV that wraps its passengers in Bentley luxury.

The YouTube video from AutoTopNL shows just how long it takes the Bentley Bentayga diesel to reach its top speed of 168 mph (270 kph), which is just over one minute. The video is fascinating to watch as the diesel engine quietly propels the Bentayga forward effortlessly. The sound insulation is undoubtedly stellar in this Bentley. It takes the Bentley just 20 seconds to reach 124 mph (200 kph). That’s about when the acceleration starts to slow. It takes about one minute and eight seconds for the SUV to reach its top speed.

Is there any real need for a large, Bentley Bentayga diesel SUV to go 168 mph? Not unless you drive daily on the Autobahn and are perpetually late to everything. Such speeds can be fun in the right situation, but a large SUV doesn’t seem like the perfect place. Granted, luxury and performance go hand-in-hand in today’s market. Luxury automakers have no problem packing powerful engines into otherwise pedestrian vehicles. The Bentley Bentayga diesel is just the latest example.

Source: AutoTopNL