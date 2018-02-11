Waiting in today’s highly digital world is a pain. Instant gratification is all around us, so having to wait for just about anything can cause anxiety and impatience. We can even have our groceries delivered in 2018. Imagine having to wait on a car – and not just any car. Imagine having to wait nearly two years for a Ford GT after applying to purchase one. Talk about cruel and unusual punishment. Some 6,500 car enthusiasts from around the world applied to own one of the first 500 Ford GT supercars. The car is already on the road in the U.S., but in Europe, one lucky customer just got keys to one of the first GT supercars delivered to the continent.

Jason Watt is the lucky customer, who is the first in Scandinavia to receive a GT. He’s a racing driver from Denmark who was paralyzed from the chest down following a motorcycle accident in 1999. Watt is also the previous owner of a 2005 Ford GT, which was modified for hand operation. Watt’s new GT will undergo the same modified. A roof rack will also be installed so Jason can easily transport his wheelchair when driving his new supercar.

“My Ford GT is probably the world's fastest car that can park in disabled parking spaces,” Watts said at the handover event in Copenhagen.

Watt's new Ford GT sports the gorgeous Gulf Oil livery. A biturbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine makes 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, routing power through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Top speed is 216 miles per hour. Ford is only building 1,000 examples of the GT supercar.

It’s hard to imagine that after three years customers around the world are just now receiving their Ford GT. We can only imagine how happy Watt is now that he has another GT to drive ane to enjoy.

Source: Ford