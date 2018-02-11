There's little denying how iconic the Porsche 911 is today. The German sports car is a benchmark in the automotive industry, often leaving the competition behind. It's a stubborn car that has both simultaneously changed little from the original while heralding in amazing technological advancements and reliability. It's easy to follow the 911's evolution from its inception in 1963 to the car Porsche builds today.

Donut Media's YouTube series gives an entertaining and in-depth recap of the 911's storied history, starting with Ferdinand Porsche changing the mission of his company from consulting to vehicle production, giving birth to the Porsche 356, which laid the foundation for the 911. The 911 became a global success after its introduction, with Porsche introducing a four-cylinder variant called the 912 shortly after.

One interesting tidbit is how the Porsche 911 Targa came into existence. Apparently, Porsche executives heard the U.S. might pass stricter regulations regarding vehicle safety, which would make convertibles unsellable in the country. To give customers access to top-down driving while still being safe, Porsche introduced the 911 Targa, which had a structural roll bar. The U.S. never passed those regulations, making the 911 Targa unnecessary. However, that didn't stop Porsche, which built the 911 Targa until 1989.

Today, Porsche builds an assortment of 911 variants. There's a 911 you can buy to drive daily to work or a 911 where you need a racing suit, helmet, and access to a race track to enjoy. The 911 is one of the few cars today that keeps the original's ethos alive. The engine still hangs off the rear, with a design that's only evolved. You can line up the last 50 years of Porsche 911s and see how the design has changed. There are no significant deviations in design like other cars – and that's just part of what makes the 911 such a classic.

Source: Donut Media via YouTube