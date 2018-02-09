Hide press release Show press release

McLaren Special Operations extends range of MSO Defined options for Sports Series with new Black Pack and Titanium SuperSports Exhaust

9 Feb 2018

New MSO Defined Black Pack for 570S Coupé and 570GT as an alternative to standard Dark Palladium grey finish exterior components

New MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports Exhaust has louder, crisper note and is 5kg lighter than standard exhaust

New MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fibre Sill Covers and MSO Defined painted ignition keys in Black or McLaren Orange also now available

McLaren Sports Series buyers now have even more opportunity to personalise their new car, as McLaren Special Operations (MSO) significantly extends the range of components available for the McLaren luxury sports car family.

New additions to the MSO Defined portfolio include a Titanium SuperSports Exhaust; Black Pack body features; Extended Carbon Fibre Sill Covers with McLaren Branding and the choice of Black or McLaren Orange painted ignition keys. MSO Defined options are designed to further enhance both the appearance and technical credentials of McLaren cars, providing greater choice of material finishes and in many instances delivering significant weight reduction compared to standard components.

The MSO Defined Titanium SuperSports exhaust, newly available for the 570S Coupé, 570GT and 570S Spider, is 5kg lighter than the standard Sports Series exhaust. The reduction in system weight is enabled – as the name suggests – by extensive use of titanium, a material more commonly associated with aerospace and motorsport. Of equal if not greater importance and considerably more obvious is the cleaner, crisper exhaust tone that has a pronounced crescendo above 5,000rpm and peaks at 5dB louder than the standard Sports Series system.

The Titanium SuperSports Exhaust costs £4,750 when specified on a new McLaren Sports Series vehicle at time of purchase. The system will also become available for retro-fitment from mid-2018 as part of the McLaren Aftersales range.

“The MSO Defined option range from McLaren Special Operations allows McLaren owners to personalise their cars by selecting from a portfolio that is tailor-made for each McLaren Series and so perfectly complements their vehicle,” explains Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “With the 570S Spider now available and customer interest in our Sports Series continuing to grow, these new MSO Defined products provide even greater choice and opportunity for customers to create their own special McLaren.”

The Black Pack gives buyers of a 570S Coupé or 570GT the opportunity to specify exterior body parts finished in black as a replacement for standard-fit Dark Palladium grey components. The MSO Defined Black Pack comprises front splitter; front aero blades; side skirts and side air intakes; door inserts; rear diffuser; rear spoiler and rear bumper. A waist finisher, rear deck and service cover are also included on the 570S Coupé Black Pack. Separately, a Nano Black Exhaust Finisher that complements the Black Pack can be specified for the new Titanium SuperSports Exhaust, which has a Nano Clear Exhaust Finisher as standard.

Devotees of carbon fibre can additionally opt for MSO Defined Extended Carbon Fibre Sill Covers with McLaren Branding in satin finish Visual Carbon Fibre, available on 540C and 570S Coupé, 570GT and 570S Spider. As well as emphasising McLaren’s commitment to lightweight components, the extended sill covers deliver a striking visual effect and protect the tub carpet underneath the cover. For Sports Series owners to whom the smallest details are important, McLaren Special Operations is also now offering MSO Defined Ignition Keys, painted in either Black or McLaren Orange.

The full range of MSO Defined options for all McLaren cars can be explored digitally using the configurators at McLaren retailers or on the McLaren Automotive website, at www.mclaren.com.

