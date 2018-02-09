What are two things you’re unlikely to see in your lifetime? A honest politician, and a stock Jeep Wrangler. Actually, stock Wranglers aren’t entirely uncommon, but these off-roaders have long been platforms for going mild or wild in the custom department. It seems that legacy is stronger than ever with the new 2018 Wrangler, as a company called Bruiser Conversions already stuffed a Chevrolet LS3 V8 under the hood of one. And as you can see, it’s not some cobbled-together effort that was built in a shed.

We don’t know too much about Bruiser Conversions, but based on the info and images at the company website it seem the folks in charge know a thing or two about Jeeps. With regards to this specific project, the LS3 crate engine came from GM Performance and infuses the Wrangler with 450 horsepower (335 kW) and an equal amount of torque. Aside from fitting the mill into the Jeep’s tight engine bay, Bruiser Conversions also managed to connect it with the stock eight-speed automatic transmission. The video below gives us a teaser of what a new V8-powered Wrangler might be like, and well, it’s short but sweet.

The new 2018 Wrangler is still really new, having only debuted a couple months ago at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In stock trim the Jeep offers 285 hp (212 kW) from a familiar 3.6-liter V6. A mild hybrid with a 2.0-liter turbo four will also be available. So yeah, the V8 certainly adds a bit of punch to the equation.

Bruiser Conversions is based in Clearwater, Florida, but per the company website there are certified installation facilities scattered around the United States. There is no mention of price for the new LS3 swap, but the company does say it's accepting pre-orders for do-it-yourself install kits as well as complete conversions done in-house.

Source: Bruiser Conversions, 2