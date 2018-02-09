A milk run is common slang for any sort of journey that is easy or routine. As the term suggests, it originated back in the day when milk was delivered to homes on a regular basis. It does sound like a positively boring gig, but then again we doubt the milk man had an Aston Martin, a lifted Mercedes G-Class, or a Skoda rally car.

The guys at Top Gear, however, do have such vehicles, and they used them to go after some milk in the newest trailer for the next series. Or rather, they took off in search of a cow for a bit of seriously fresh milk. Apparently Rory Reid has “soft hands” so he was given the task of, well, you know. The trailer is cool and all, but that moment is just a wee bit awkward.

The new series is slated to begin on February 25 in the UK, which is a rather appropriate date since the new series marks the 25th anniversary of the motoring show since its 2002 reboot. Top Gear fans in other parts of the world will need to wait just a bit longer – the first episode airs in Norway on February 27, with Australia and South Africa following a day later. For all the U.S. fans the wait is a touch longer, with episode number one airing on BBC America March 3.

The new series marks the second run for Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid as the three main presenters, and so far things look pretty darned good. Of course, we all know what happened in the first Top Gear season of the post-Clarkson era, but this new trio seems to have come together rather well since Chris Evans left the building. Series 24 was largely well-received, and if this trailer is any suggestion, the next effort should be entertaining as well.

And apparently, The Stig drinks milk. Who knew?

Source: Top Gear via YouTube