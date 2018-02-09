Ford recently gave the Ranger Raptor a surprise introduction in Thailand, but the company was tight-lipped about the off-road-ready midsize pickup's prospects to come to the United States. Ford Product Communications Manager Mike Levine now signals on Twitter that there's at least a chance of the truck coming to America.

In a separate tweet, Levine also suggested the possibility of powertrain changes if the Ranger Raptor actually comes to the U.S.

In the Asia-Pacific market, the Raptor Ranger packs a 2.0-liter biturbo diesel-fueled four-cylinder that produces 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. It routes through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

When the new Ranger arrives in the U.S., the closest thing to the Raptor at launch is the FX4 Off-Road package. It packs rugged parts like Dana Trac-Lok differentials, an electrically locking rear diff, steel skid plates, off-road-ready shocks, and all-terrain tires. The Terrain Management System has settings for tuning the truck for Grass, Gravel and Snow, Mud and Ruts, and Sand.

The American-market Ranger will use a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and ten-speed automatic. Ford doesn't release output specs for this version of the engine yet, but the mill produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) in the 2018 Mustang. The Blue Oval also doesn't yet have public details about the truck's towing capability, fuel efficiency, and price.

The Ranger will go into production later in 2018 and be on sale for the 2019 model year. It'll arrive amid a booming market for midsize pickups. The Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, and Toyota Tacoma are established players in the segment. Plus, there are new competitors on the way like a new generation of Nissan Frontier and Hyundai truck.

Source: Ford Authority, Mike Levine via Twitter, 2