The new Touareg's design looks more chiseled and muscular than the somewhat rounded appearance of the current generation.
Volkswagen will give the third-generation Touareg its official premiere in Beijing, China, on March 23, which will be even earlier than previous rumors of an April debut. The company's single teaser sketch (above) is practically identical to earlier spy shots of the uncamouflaged SUV, which suggests these photos (see gallery below) are good guides of what to expect from the production model.
According to Volkswagen's announcement, the company intends the new Touareg to be the brand's flagship product in terms of design and offering cutting-edge technology. The firm doesn't offer many details about these systems, but the sensors visible in spy photos suggest a sophisticated suite of driver assistance aids. Inside, the firm promises that the SUV has the largest digital instrument display in its class.
The third-gen Touareg takes on a more chiseled appearance that takes cues from the Atlas SUV. Spy shots indicate that a new grille flows directly into the headlights to create a more unified look. There's also lots of chrome and polished metal trim around the exterior to make the vehicle shine. In profile, skinny pillars and large windows hint at an airy cabin. The tail has smooth, relatively simple sculpting and horizontally arrayed LED taillights.
The new Touareg will ride on Volkswagen's MLB Evo platform like the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus. The updated underpinnings will allow the curb weight to fall, even if the SUV's footprint grows slightly. Powertrain details remain a mystery for now, but rumors suggest the possibility of a high-performance R trim in a future range-topping variant that would use an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder.
Source: Volkswagen
A success story: around one million Touareg sales in the first two vehicle generations
World premiere: on 23 March 2018 in Beijing
First look at the completely new developed Touareg.
Volkswagen is kicking off the new automotive year with the world premiere of the new Touareg. The brand's flagship is the next milestone in the largest model campaign by Volkswagen. Standing at the top of the model range, the Touareg shows all of the brand's power with its expressive design, innovative technologies and dynamic handling properties. The world premiere of the top vehicle will take place in China, the world's strongest growing SUV market and the company's largest individual market.
Standing at the top of the Volkswagen model range, the Touareg makes the brand's standards clear. The highly expressive design by Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design, and his team give it an unmistakable appearance that is strong in character. A phalanx of innovative assistance systems give it a maximum degree of safety and comfort. One of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovision Cockpit, opens up a new type of infotainment environment. Its connectivity makes it a driving internet node. The drive train, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilisation all ensure a safe and dynamic driving experience.
With the new Touareg, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of this model series in a third generation. Like its predecessors, it will satisfy the rigorous standards of the premium automotive class and its customers. The exclusive SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in global automotive markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China, for example.
The Touareg has demonstrated its performance power and driving capabilities impressively, in around one million units, ever since the model series launched in 2002 –on-road, off-road and on rally trails around the world. Highlights include wins in the Dakar Rally events in the years
2009-2011.
Volkswagen is revealing the new Touareg and the entire range of its technical capabilities and comprehensive features for the first time in a world premiere on 23 March 2018 in Beijing.