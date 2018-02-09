While Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been pouring money into the rejuvenation of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, Lancia has been feeling left out. The once reputable brand is now merely a shadow of its former glory, being reduced strictly to one model (Ypsilon) sold exclusively in homeland Italy. But fans of the troubled marque can now at least take comfort from knowing that one of its most respected models, the Stratos, is being revived through a retro-flavored limited edition.

Originally announced in 2010, the New Stratos is about to become more than just a one-off as it’s actually going into production, albeit just 25 units will be built. The announcement was made today by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) and New Stratos Gbr, with the two parties reaching an agreement to infuse life into the New Stratos.

But wait, there’s more. Aside from building the regular New Stratos, the two companies have inked a deal to come up with a Safari version, as well as a GT racer, though details about these derivatives are not available at the moment of writing. Technical specifications are also rather scarce, with the people behind the project promising an engine that will deliver more than 550 horsepower, along with “specially tuned suspension” to enable the reborn Stratos to “deliver an experience that no other supercar can assure on tight and twisty roads.”

Aside from drawing inspiration from its 1970s ancestor in terms of the exterior design, the New Stratos will also remain faithful to the classic model’s straightforward interior. The cabin’s party piece will be the door-mounted built-in supports for the helmets to better make a connection to the original Stratos and its glorious rally past.

As a refresher, the 2010 concept started out in life as a Ferrari F430 Scuderia from where it inherited many components, including its naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine tuned to deliver 540 hp (397 kW) and in excess of 519 Nm (383 lb-ft), which was actually 30 hp and 49 Nm (36 lb-ft) more than the Scuderia’s output.

But the plan to put the New Stratos into production collapsed in 2011 because Ferrari wasn’t too happy with the idea of using the F430’s chassis as the car’s backbone. With Pininfarina not willing to do the bodywork for the New Stratos without Ferrari’s blessing, the project was put on hold. Until now.

All of the New Stratos versions are going to be showcased at the beginning of next month in Geneva where pricing details will also be revealed. Hopefully, we will also get to learn more about the oily bits.

Attached below are a couple of videos shot many years ago with the original version of the New Stratos.

Source: Manifattura Automobili Torino