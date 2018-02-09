Escorted by a diesel-powered Bentley Bentayga, this is probably one of the last prototypes of the new Flying Spur you are going to see with the camouflage all over the majestic body. It was caught the other day conducting cold-weather testing in snowy Sweden and looking as if it were anxious to get out of that rather annoying double layered disguise.

The test vehicle’s fenders were playing the striptease game as some of the black tape was missing to reveal the Flying Spur’s true beige color, but still not enough to give us the opportunity to better see what will essentially be a Continental GT sedan.

Checking the prototype’s license plate with U.K.’s Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency revealed a W12 6.0-liter biturbo engine was hiding underneath the long hood, but its output is not known for the time being. In the new Conti it churns a 626 horsepower (467 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) whereas in the Bentayga it’s slightly less powerful, at 600 hp (447 kW), with the same amount of torque.

Although it won’t be as posh as the next-generation of Bentley’s range-topping Mulsanne, the new Flying Spur will still represent a significant step ahead in terms of luxury compared to the Volkswagen Group’s most recent big sedan, the new Audi A8. Inside and out, the new Flying Spur will likely take after the sportier Continental GT, but obviously with a few extra trinkets for those kicking it back on the lavish individual rear seats.

Will we see the new Flying Spur in Geneva? It’s not known at this point, but if it won’t be there, there’s a good chance Bentley will host the world premiere at the beginning of October during the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

Photos: CarPix