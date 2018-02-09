Mercedes-AMG is the performance pinnacle of Daimler and currently has no less than 23 sports and high-performance vehicles in its lineup. There’s something for every taste – from the entry-level A45 AMG, through the E63 AMG Swagon to the mighty AMG GT R with 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts).

But how do you display all these gems under one roof? You literally don’t put them all under the same roof and keep some outside under the sun. And then you call it an AMG Performance Center. If this is the first time you hear about these showrooms, you’d be even more surprised to hear there are more of 400 of them currently operating in 40 countries around the world.

In a new video, YouTuber walkoART is giving us a nice walkaround tour of one of the AMG Performance Centers. This one is located in Stuttgart and has almost all AMG models on display, including the C63 AMG S, GLA 45 AMG, E63 AMG S, and AMG GT.

But the AMG Performance Centers are much more than just places where fast cars are displayed. They are “focused on exceeding even the highest expectations” of customers and offer them to experience the AMG brand “with all five senses.” Don't know much about cars? Don’t worry, “highly qualified experts will show you around the high-performance world of AMG and assist you even with the most unusual requests.”

Speaking of the AMG experts, the sports brand says it is handpicking its staff and is training and educating it to the highest standards at its headquarters in Affalterbach. They know AMG vehicles like “the back of their hands” and won’t rest until the customer is satisfied, Mercedes-AMG promises.

The company’s first ever standalone showroom opened its doors in January last year in Tokyo, Japan. This is only the beginning, as the German firm wants to expand from the shop-in-shop system it currently uses to standalone dealerships all around the planet.

Source: walkoART on YouTube, Mercedes-AMG