The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a sharp machine, especially in AMG trim. We assume this particular car – a 2016 Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC sedan – is similarly attractive from the outside but truth be told, we have no idea. Carlex Design sent over this batch of photos showing the company’s latest interior design project, featuring the aforementioned AMG. As such, we’re only given details on the upgraded passenger cabin, but the Carlex press release does mention an exterior redux is in the works so perhaps we'll see more in the future.

If it’s anything like the snazzy interior, it should be a quite a machine to behold. We suspect Alcantara won’t be part of that equation, since it appears Carlex used all of it on the inside. Technically that could be suede since the company actually doesn’t specify what materials were used to transform this Merc’s cabin, but based on previous projects from the lavish interior specialists, Alcantara is a solid guess.

Whatever it is, it covers nearly the entire dash, with a small stretch of leather on the passenger side being the only exception. It also encompasses the full headliner and interior pillars, the glove box, steering wheel center, most of the door panels, the sides of the center console, and it’s stitched into the seat covers in roughly a 50/50 mix with leather. The dark color is contrasted with bright highlights that could be red or orange – we’re not sure because Carlex doesn’t offer any information on color, either. We do know, however, that the interior is “bold” and “athletic,” and that it was all “creatively developed.”

The color scheme – whatever shades they are – seem to work pretty well together. We dig the design for the seats too, and the black-stained wood in the door panels is downright delicious. Presumably the owner of this car loves Alcantara, though we’re not sure having it all over the dash is something we'd enjoy.

We'll just say this: it’s certainly everything we’ve come to expect from Carlex.

