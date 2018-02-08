Lamborghini's Polo Storico heritage division has a pair of the Italian brand's icons to Salon Rétromobile in Paris, France, from February 7 to 11. Not only do visitors get to see a recently restored 1967 Miura P400, but there's also a right-hand-drive 1976 Countach LP400 that's still in the repair process of returning to the road.

The Miura P400 went through a lengthy restoration process lasting from November 2016 to August 2017. Polo Storico used the car's original production documents to return it to the authentic Verde Scandal green paint and Testa di Moro brown cabin. After the work was complete, this beautiful supercar scored a best-in-class award at the Lamborghini & Design Concorso d'Eleganza in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, in September 2017.

The Countach is still undergoing the exhaustive restoration process. Polo Storico has already completed the exterior, including repainting the coupe in the authentic shade of yellow. The team has now moved to working on the numbers matching engine and refurbishing the Tobacco-colored leather interior.

If you're lucky enough to own a Lamborghini with the company's 4.0-liter V12, the special vehicle is now a little easier to keep on the road. A wealth of client requests means that the cylinder heads for the engine is now available again. The Polo Storico used historical archives, spoke with the company's retired engineers, and had discussions with Lambo's R&D team to come up with a modular V12 fusion engine head mold.

Visitors to this year's Salon Rétromobile show can also check out the prototype for Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works' revival of the 1950s D-Type race car. The firm will build 25 of them by hand, and they'll sell for a million pounds ($1.39 million each and will be authentic recreations of the rare originals. Buyers will be able to choose between shortnose and longnose body styles, and customers will be able to pick between 3.4-liter and 3.8-liter versions of the inline-six engine.

Source: Lamborghini