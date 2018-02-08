The heritage division now offers heads for the V12 engine, too, so classic Lambo owners can keep their car on the road.
Lamborghini's Polo Storico heritage division has a pair of the Italian brand's icons to Salon Rétromobile in Paris, France, from February 7 to 11. Not only do visitors get to see a recently restored 1967 Miura P400, but there's also a right-hand-drive 1976 Countach LP400 that's still in the repair process of returning to the road.
The Miura P400 went through a lengthy restoration process lasting from November 2016 to August 2017. Polo Storico used the car's original production documents to return it to the authentic Verde Scandal green paint and Testa di Moro brown cabin. After the work was complete, this beautiful supercar scored a best-in-class award at the Lamborghini & Design Concorso d'Eleganza in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, in September 2017.
The Countach is still undergoing the exhaustive restoration process. Polo Storico has already completed the exterior, including repainting the coupe in the authentic shade of yellow. The team has now moved to working on the numbers matching engine and refurbishing the Tobacco-colored leather interior.
If you're lucky enough to own a Lamborghini with the company's 4.0-liter V12, the special vehicle is now a little easier to keep on the road. A wealth of client requests means that the cylinder heads for the engine is now available again. The Polo Storico used historical archives, spoke with the company's retired engineers, and had discussions with Lambo's R&D team to come up with a modular V12 fusion engine head mold.
Visitors to this year's Salon Rétromobile show can also check out the prototype for Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works' revival of the 1950s D-Type race car. The firm will build 25 of them by hand, and they'll sell for a million pounds ($1.39 million each and will be authentic recreations of the rare originals. Buyers will be able to choose between shortnose and longnose body styles, and customers will be able to pick between 3.4-liter and 3.8-liter versions of the inline-six engine.
Sant’Agata Bolognese/Paris 7 February 2018 – Lamborghini Polo Storico is at Salon Rétromobile in Paris, from 7 to 11 February, with a prize-winning Miura and a right-hand drive Countach currently undergoing renovation. The heritage department of Automobili Lamborghini also displays examples of newly-manufactured V12 4.0 liter engine heads, as part of its ongoing commitment to original Lamborghini spare parts for classic Lamborghini models.
The 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400, chassis #1120204, is part-way through its complete restoration by Lamborghini Polo Storico. Every part of the vehicle has been disassembled and overhauled including the matching-numbers engine.
The car is now being repainted in its original yellow color using paint from manufacturer PPG, and subjected to paint tests and hand polishing before the car is reassembled. Components are replaced as necessary using Lamborghini original spare parts ensuring the car’s authenticity. Its interior in original Tabacco color is being refurbished.
The 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400, chassis #3264, represents a comprehensive ten-month restoration project carried out by Lamborghini Polo Storico. Using the original production documents for this particular car stored in Lamborghini Polo Storico’s archives, the Miura’s body in original Verde Scandal has been brought back to its original lines, along with restoration of the chassis and electrical, braking and cooling systems. The interior has been rebuilt, bringing it back to its original color. The dashboard has also been restored to its authentic color of Testa di Moro by Lamborghini Polo Storico’s specialists.
Starting in November 2016, the Miura’s restoration was finished by August 2017, when the car went on to win first prize in the Miura P400 class at the first Lamborghini & Design, Concorso d'Eleganza held in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, in September last year.
The Miura and Countach at Salon Rétromobile are just two of the latest cars currently under restoration by Lamborghini Polo Storico, alongside models including LM002, Espada, Jarama, Islero and Diablo.
Lamborghini V12 4.0 liter engine head project
Automobili Lamborghini’s V12 4.0 liter engine head project is presented at Salon Rétromobile Paris in order to share this significant development with classic-Lamborghini owners, specialists and enthusiasts worldwide.
Lamborghini V12 4.0 liter engine heads are now being reproduced as a result of client requests, built to Automobili Lamborghini’s exacting specification using a reverse engineering process. Drawing on scrupulously researched and maintained Polo Storico historical archives, including the original dated drawings from 1965 and original V12 engines, Automobili Lamborghini’s current R&D team also liaised with historical engineers in order to produce and rigorously test a single modular V12 4.0l fusion engine head mold.
Lamborghini Polo Storico
Lamborghini Polo Storico is the specialist department located within Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, committed to the restoration and certification of classic Lamborghini cars out of production for at least ten years (from Lamborghini 350 GT to Diablo); the preservation of archives and records; and the provision of original Lamborghini spare parts for classic cars, covering over 65% of the classic car park, and increasing the number of reintroduced parts year-on-year. A further 200 part numbers were added to its catalogues in 2017 alone.