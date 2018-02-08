Hide press release Show press release

Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD now available with factory-authorized suspension lift kit

ADD TO BASKET

PRINT



DOWNLOAD





New ICON Vehicle Dynamics kit is completely bolt-on – no cutting or drilling required

Suspension lift kit, available through Nissan dealers, includes adjustable coil-over shock absorbers to provide up to three inches of suspension lift

Installs in under four hours through Nissan dealerships

Installation does not void segment-leading1 "America's Best Truck Warranty" on other TITAN and TITAN XD components

CHICAGO – For the first time ever, Nissan is offering a factory-authorized suspension lift kit for select models of the TITAN and TITAN XD full-size pickups. The bolt-on kits, developed by California-based ICON Vehicle Dynamics, offer a more aggressive exterior appearance, increased ground clearance and a suspension lift of up to three inches. Constructed for TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4 models, the suspension lift kits will be available beginning spring 2018.

2018 Nissan TITAN XD with ICON suspension lift kit installed

"We worked with ICON, a proven name in suspension lift-kit engineering, to develop the first kits to be offered through our Nissan dealer network," said Billy Hayes, division vice president, LCV and Trucks, Nissan North America, Inc. "They came back to us with a kit that is easy to install, maintains TITAN and TITAN XD's impressive factory payload and towing capabilities, and allows the trucks to be returned to stock for resale or end-of-lease return."

The ICON suspension lift kit package is available on TITAN and TITAN XD Crew Cab 4x4 models. The kits include adjustable-height coil-over shock absorbers tuned specifically for TITAN and TITAN XD, custom rod end bearings and patent-pending Delta Joints. No cutting or drilling is required.

"With the suspension lift kit's increased wheel travel and damping ability, ride quality should be enhanced both off-road and on," added Hayes. "TITAN and TITAN XD are the most accessorized models in the entire Nissan lineup and the ICON kits are a great addition."

Every 2018 TITAN and TITAN XD is covered by America's Best Truck Limited Warranty1, featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. Consumers can see their dealer for limited warranty details. The ICON suspension lift kit is covered by a separate warranty offered by ICON Vehicle Dynamics.

For more information on the complete lineup of Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit nissannews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissanews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2016, the company sold 5.63 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.72 trillion yen. In fiscal 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has a global workforce of 247,500 and has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999. In 2016, Nissan acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world's largest automotive partnership, with combined annual sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and see all our latest videos on YouTube.