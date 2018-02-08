Prices for the 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF will start at $32,800 (after $890 destination), which will be a slight jump upward over last year's base price of $32,390. However, the roadster with its retractable hardtop gets new standard amenities and available colors for its second year on the market.

All examples of the RF now come standard with heated cloth sport seats and keyless entry. In addition, the Club trim level's optional Brembo and BBS Package now comes with heated leather-trimmed seats. The range-topping Grand Touring model now has optional Auburn Nappa leather – an upholstery previously exclusive to last year's limited Launch Edition.

Mazda has a few new shades to replace some previous ones, too. For example, Eternal Blue Mica replaces Blue Reflex Mica. Snowflake White Pearl Mica is available in place of Crystal White Pearl Mica, and the hue remains a $200 option. Finally, Soul Red Crystal takes over for Soul Red Metallic, but the new color costs $595 instead of $300 for last year's paint.

Otherwise, the Miata RF remains the same as last year. The roadsters come standard with LED headlights and a seven-inch infotainment system. Getting the Club trim level with a six-speed automatic adds a limited-slip rear differential, a front shock-tower brace and Bilstein dampers to the car. Choosing the Grand Touring model gets customers automatic headlights, navigation, heated leather seats, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning.

You can see pricing for the full 2018 MX-5 Miata range below. The figures don't include the $890 destination charge.

MX-5 Soft Top 6MT MX-5 Soft Top 6AT MX-5 RF 6MT MX-5 RF 6AT MX-5 Sport $25,295 $26,645 N/A N/A MX-5 Club $29,155 $29,755 $31,910 $32,510 MX-5 Club with Brembo/BBS Package $32,925 N/A $35,680 N/A MX-5 Club Brembo/BBS/ Recaro Package $33,625 N/A N/A N/A MX-5 Grand Touring $30,195 $31,270 $32,750 $33,825 MX-5 Grand Touring with Auburn Nappa Leather $30,495 $31,570 $33,050 $34,125

Source: Mazda