There are also three new colors for the Miata: shades of blue, white, and red.
Prices for the 2018 Mazda MX-5 RF will start at $32,800 (after $890 destination), which will be a slight jump upward over last year's base price of $32,390. However, the roadster with its retractable hardtop gets new standard amenities and available colors for its second year on the market.
All examples of the RF now come standard with heated cloth sport seats and keyless entry. In addition, the Club trim level's optional Brembo and BBS Package now comes with heated leather-trimmed seats. The range-topping Grand Touring model now has optional Auburn Nappa leather – an upholstery previously exclusive to last year's limited Launch Edition.
Mazda has a few new shades to replace some previous ones, too. For example, Eternal Blue Mica replaces Blue Reflex Mica. Snowflake White Pearl Mica is available in place of Crystal White Pearl Mica, and the hue remains a $200 option. Finally, Soul Red Crystal takes over for Soul Red Metallic, but the new color costs $595 instead of $300 for last year's paint.
Otherwise, the Miata RF remains the same as last year. The roadsters come standard with LED headlights and a seven-inch infotainment system. Getting the Club trim level with a six-speed automatic adds a limited-slip rear differential, a front shock-tower brace and Bilstein dampers to the car. Choosing the Grand Touring model gets customers automatic headlights, navigation, heated leather seats, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning.
You can see pricing for the full 2018 MX-5 Miata range below. The figures don't include the $890 destination charge.
|MX-5 Soft Top 6MT
|MX-5 Soft Top 6AT
|MX-5 RF 6MT
|MX-5 RF 6AT
|MX-5 Sport
|$25,295
|$26,645
|N/A
|N/A
|MX-5 Club
|$29,155
|$29,755
|$31,910
|$32,510
|MX-5 Club
with Brembo/BBS Package
|$32,925
|N/A
|$35,680
|N/A
|MX-5 Club
Brembo/BBS/ Recaro Package
|$33,625
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|MX-5 Grand Touring
|$30,195
|$31,270
|$32,750
|$33,825
|
MX-5 Grand Touring
with Auburn Nappa Leather
|$30,495
|$31,570
|$33,050
|$34,125
2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
2018 Mazda MX-5 RF Rolls into the Windy City
- Retractable Fastback Goes on Sale Nationwide This Month -
CHICAGO (February 8, 2018) – The Windy City has always been the Mazda MX-5 Miata’s second
home, serving as the launch pad for its world debut at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show and the site of
numerous MX-5 “firsts.” This year, it’s where Mazda announces pricing and packaging for the 2018
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, or retractable fastback. The MX-5 RF complements Mazda’s sports car
lineup with classic coupe proportions that elevate both its cache and curb appeal.
Entering into its second model year, the award-winning MX-5 RF receives some notable upgrades,
including newly standard heated cloth sport seats in MX-5 Club models, standard Advanced
Keyless Entry on all models, new color options and heated leather-trimmed seats in MX-5 RF
Club’s Brembo/BBS Package.
Both MX-5 Club and MX-5 Grand Touring models come well-appointed with standard LED
headlights, MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment technologies with a 7-inch display, two USB inputs
for connectivity and phone charging, Bluetooth, BOSE® Premium 9-speaker audio system, SiriusXM
satellite radio with a 4-month trial subscription, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear CrossTraffic
Alert and a leather steering wheel and shifter knob, among many other features.
The 2018 MX-5 RF Club, when equipped with a 6-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission,
features a limited-slip rear differential, a front shock-tower brace and Bilstein dampers. All MX-5 RF
Club models come standard with 17-inch dark alloy wheels, piano black exterior mirror caps, front
air dam and rear spoiler extensions and red seat stitching. The available Brembo/BBS package
includes forged, lightweight BBS wheels; body sill extensions; a rear bumper skirt; and heated
black, leather-trimmed sport seats.
The more luxurious MX-5 Grand Touring is equipped with body-color exterior mirrors, automatic
on/off headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, heated leather seats,
navigation, Adaptive Front-lighting System, High Beam Control and Lane-Departure Warning
System. Newly available for 2018 is Auburn Nappa leather, which was previously only available in
the U.S. in MX-5 RF Launch Edition models.
All MX-5s come powered by a quick-revving SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, sending up to 155
horsepower to the rear wheels via a standard 6-speed SKYACTIV-MT manual transmission or 6-
speed automatic. New color options include Eternal Blue Mica, which replaces Blue Reflex Mica;
Snowflake White Pearl Mica, which replaces Crystal White Pearl Mica; and Soul Red Crystal, which
replaces Soul Red Metallic.
MSRP for both the 2018 MX-5 soft top and MX-5 RF are listed below:
MSRP does not include $890 for destination and handling ($935 Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.
Premium paint colors:
|Soul Red Crystal
|$595
|Machine Gray Metallic
|$300
|Snowflake White Pearl Mica
|$200
The 2018 MX-5 RF goes on sale this month nationwide, joining its 2018 MX-5 soft top sibling that
went on sale in December.
