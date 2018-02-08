In honor of its 50th anniversary here in the U.S., Subaru has rolled out an entire range of special edition models for debut at the Chicago Auto Show. Everything from the Crosstrek to the STI has been given the one-off treatment, each with unique design elements that separate them from the rest of the range.

Each and every model comes finished in a new Heritage Blue exterior color, and features unique 50th Anniversary badging. The limited-edition models are based on the highest trim level for each vehicle, and apart from the new exterior finish, come with distinctive satin chrome trim and badging details, and depending on the vehicle, unique alloy wheels.

The custom exterior comes paired to an equally unique cabin. Black upholstery with silver stitching is found throughout the interior, with other accenting features like silver seatbelts, and the 50th Anniversary logo embroidered on the front seats and floor mats.

Production of each 50th Anniversary model will be limited to just a few thousand examples. The Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback will see 1,050 examples each, while the WRX, STI, and BRZ will combine for 1,050 examples total. The WRX will see 600 examples built, the STI will see just 200 examples built, and the BRZ will see 250 examples built.

The cheapest 50th Anniversary model will be the Impreza Limited sedan, which starts at $28,340 (not including destination and delivery). The most expensive special edition is the WRX STI, which can be had for $41,195. Here’s how the pricing structure breaks down in its entirety:

Model Trim Production MSRP BRZ Limited 250 $29,940 Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 1,050 $30,040 Forester 2.5i Touring 2.0 XT Touring 800 250 $33,390 $36,390 Impreza 2.0i Limited (4dr) 2.0i Limited (5dr) 500 550 $28,340 $28,840 Legacy 2.5i Limited 3.6R Limited 800 250 $31,490 $33,840 Outback 2.5i Limited 3.6R Limited 800 250 $35,080 $37,280 WRX WRX STI Limited Limited 600 200 $35,495 $41,195

