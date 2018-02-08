Jewel encrusted falcons aren't the only treasures that come from Malta, and these photos of seemingly abandoned Subaru dealer prove it. The site Cars Addiction posted these photos of the deserted showroom in Mosta, Malta.

Finding a bunch of untouched 20-year-old Subarus would be cool enough, but there's a bigger jewel amongst this treasure. A white Subaru XT Turbo looks ready to roll off the showroom floor and into your garage. These wedge-shaped, all-wheel-drive sports coupes are a rare sight on the road today, so finding one in such immaculate condition is quite a special discovery.

There are also several examples of the first-gen Impreza among this fleet. Judging by the design of their grille, they appear to come from the model's first refresh lasting from 1994 to 1997. There's also a Justy, a Sambar panel van, and a little kei-class work truck.

According to Cars Addiction, this showroom was the only Subaru dealer on the whole island until a competitor set up shop in the late 1990s. The newest poster on the walls shows an Impreza WRC rally car (see the upper right corner in the above photo) from the early 2000s, which suggests the other dealer running this place out of business not long after its arrival.

This timing raises the question why these cars are still in the showroom. The XT Turbo may have been a showpiece to get people in the door. But the dealer wouldn't likely have hung onto relatively basic trims of the Impreza for years, especially in the face of stiff competition from an upstart dealer.

After sitting for a decade or more, any rubber hoses or gaskets are likely in need of replacement. Plus, the dried puddles under some of the cars offer further evidence that a new owner would need to them a thorough mechanical check. Still, getting ahold of one or all of these mint Subarus could make for quite an automotive adventure.

Source: Cars Addiction