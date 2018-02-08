These two new spy videos show Mercedes’ luxury cars come in all shapes and sizes, from the small A-Class Sedan to the new GLS SUV behemoth. Other than the fact that both will proudly carry the three-pointed star badge, the two models will have very little in common. Well, expect for the facts that both are due to come out before the end of the year and will share the new MBUX infotainment system.

Out of the two prototypes, the A-Class Sedan is the more evolved test vehicle since it had the full production body and the final lights whereas the luxobarge still featured the provisional taillights. A closer look at the rear end of Mercedes’ smallest sedan reveals the two visible exhaust tips are there purely just for décor as the real one is hiding underneath the bumper on the driver’s side. As for the GLS, we can’t help but notice a rather peculiar set of alloy wheels, which would probably look better in a regular silver finish rather than this all-black version.

Looking large and in charge, the revamped GLS could grow in size to distance itself from the GLE, which spy shots have shown it will be bigger. Going up against the forthcoming BMW X7 and the Range Rover facelift, Mercedes’ flagship SUV will ride on a completely new platform and that should shave off a serious chunk of weight to improve efficiency and performance.

The S-Class of SUVs is expected to get the company’s new inline-six engines and a beefier biturbo 4.0-liter V8 for the GLS 63, but the high-performance version won’t be available from day one. Those hard to please need to remember that juicy rumor concerning a potential Mercedes-Maybach version with an even more luxurious interior and likely two individual rear seats for utmost comfort.

It’s not that hard to imagine the exterior design of the A-Class Sedan without the camouflage taking into account Mercedes revealed last week its hatchback cousin. In addition, the Concept A Sedan from 2017 was also a taste of what’s to come as far as a cheaper, sub-CLA sedan. To discover most of the technical specifications, all you have to do is check out the new hatch with its new gasoline and diesel engines:

A200 with a 1.4-liter gasoline unit rated at 163 horsepower (120 kilowatts) and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque;

A250 with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine developing 224 hp (165 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft);

A180d with a 1.5-liter turbodiesel producing 116 hp (85 kW) and 260 Nm (192 lb-ft).

Both gasoline mills benefit from a particulate filter as standard and can be hooked up to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission also available for the diesel. 4Matic all-wheel drive can be optioned, as well as a comfort suspension lowering the ride height by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) or a fancier suspension with active damping control for a silky smooth ride. Hotter A35 and A45 versions will follow with roughly 300+ hp and 400+ hp coming from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine.

The U.S.-bound A-Class Sedan will likely be launched first, in the months to come, with the GLS slated to arrive by the end of 2018.