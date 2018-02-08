Skoda is playing a game of spot the changes with its discreetly updated supermini.
Following last month’s teaser design sketch, Skoda has revealed in full the mildly updated Fabia in both of its five-door hatchback and wagon iterations. You have to be a big fan of the brand to detect the design changes right away, but we’re here to help you out. The headlights and taillights have gone through some subtle changes and have received LED tech, with the rear ones looking very similar to those of the Octavia facelift (thank God it didn’t get its split headlights!)
For the first time ever, the Fabia can now be ordered with 18-inch alloy wheels, but for some reason, these are available exclusively on the hatchback. Skoda has also made some minor tweaks to the front and rear bumpers, but these discreet changes won’t make you rush into your local dealer and place an order for the supermini or its more practical counterpart.
Stepping inside the cabin, all infotainment systems are now rocking a 6.5-inch touchscreen and come with Bluetooth, USB, and SD card connectivity. You will need to step up to the Swing Plus and Amundsen setups to get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink since the base Swing system lacks this hugely useful feature.
To freshen up the cabin, Skoda has come up with new trim and upholstery choices, as well as extra Simply Clever goodies: dual USBs for rear passengers, tablet holder in the back, and a double-sided mat in the trunk where the Fabia Combi can be optionally had with a removable LED torch. In addition, all windows now have the one-touch automatic roll-down functionality.
On the tech side, the LED headlights mentioned earlier are more powerful than those of the pre-facelift Fabia and benefit from Auto Light Assist by automatically switching to low beam after detecting a car up ahead. Blind Spot Detect and Rear Traffic Alert are also available to make the supermini safer than ever before.
As far as the engines are concerned, there’s no reason to get excited as the Volkswagen Group’s new 1.5-liter TSI is a no-show. You’ll be stuck with a couple of gasoline engines: a naturally aspirated 1.0-liter MPI with either 60 horsepower (44 kilowatts) or 75 hp (55 kW) and a beefier 1.0 TSI rated at 95 hp (70 kW) and 110 hp (81 kW). All of them have three cylinders, while the turbocharged ones come bundled with a gasoline particulate filter to make them cleaner. The beefiest of them all, the 110-hp TSI, can be optionally had with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Interestingly, the 1.4-liter TDI is nowhere to be found in the press release.
Skoda will have the updated Fabia on display at the Geneva Motor Show beginning March 6.
Updated ŠKODA FABIA makes its debut at Geneva Motor Show 2018
ŠKODA FABIA gets redesigned front and rear end including LED head and rear lights
› Four lively and efficient 1.0 engines to choose from
› Additional assistance systems, ‘Swing’ infotainment system with 6.5-inch display and more ‘Simply Clever’ features
Mladá Boleslav, 8 February 2018 – The ŠKODA FABIA is embarking on the next chapter of its success story with wide-ranging enhancements in terms of both design and technology. The popular small car made by the Czech carmaker will now boast even greater appeal thanks to restyled front and rear sections, the introduction of LED head and rear lights, as well as a refined interior. Lively and efficient 1.0 gasoline engines, as well as additional assistance systems underline the sophisticated character of the ŠKODA FABIA. The revised model is being unveiled at the International Motor Show 2018 in Geneva. The market launch is in the second half of 2018.
New design highlights inside and out
Front and rear design updates produce a remarkably high-class appearance, while headlights and front fog lights with new outlines and state-of-the-art lighting technology also freshen up the look of the car. LED headlights and LED rear lights are now being offered for the ŠKODA FABIA for the first time. The choice of alloy wheels has been extended too, including the addition of 18-inch wheels for the hatchback. The redesigned instrument cluster, new trim strips for the dashboard and two-tone finishes for the seats help to give the interior a more noble feel.
Economical and lively petrol engines
The line-up of engines for the ŠKODA FABIA will consist of four petrol drivetrains, each with three cylinders and a capacity of 1.0 litre, whose performance is as eager as it is efficient. The MPI engines feature indirect injection and produce outputs of 44 kW (60 hp) and 55 kW (75 hp) respectively. The two TSI drivetrains are both packed with advanced engineering, including turbocharging and direct petrol injection, enabling them to generate 70 kW (95 hp) and 81 kW (110 hp). Both TSI engines are fitted with gasoline particulate filter. The most powerful of the quartet of engines can be matched with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as an option.
By concentrating on sophisticated petrol engines for its drivetrain portfolio, ŠKODA is paying careful consideration to the requirements of the target groups in the small car segment. Boasting further improved economy and exceptional emissions performance, the state-of-the-art three-cylinder power units are on a par with frugal diesel engines for fuel efficiency.
New driver assistance systems for increased safety and convenience
By expanding the choice of driver assistance systems, ŠKODA AUTO has once again transferred advanced technology from higher vehicle classes to the small car segment. The new Blind Spot Detection feature alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in the blind spot or approaching rapidly from behind when driving on multi-lane highways. The Rear Traffic Alert system monitors what is going on behind the vehicle and warns of a risk of collision when reversing. Another newly available feature is Light Assist, which automatically switches to low beam as soon as the system detects oncoming traffic or vehicles ahead.
Infotainment system ‘Swing’ now with 6.5-inch display and ŠKODA Connect
The infotainment system ‘Swing’ now offers a 6.5-inch display and also allows drivers to use the full range of mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect. When equipped with the ’Amundsen ’ navigation system, the ŠKODA FABIA will also now offer the Online Traffic Information service with real-time information on traffic holdups. Meanwhile, innovative SmartLink+ technology makes it possible to enjoy all the benefits of the Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLinkTM and SmartGate standards.
Even greater variety of ‘Simply Clever’ features
The brand’s signature characteristics that set the ŠKODA FABIA apart in the small car segment include a wealth of practical touches designed to increase comfort and functionality in day-to-day use. An even greater number of these ’Simply Clever‘ features is now available. The ice scraper concealed in the fuel filler flap now incorporates, as a new function, a gauge for measuring the tyre tread depth. The car can also be equipped with USB ports for the rear-seat passengers for added comfort. Customers can also opt for a double-sided boot mat. The side compartment in the boot of the ŠKODA FABIA COMBI also features a portable LED flashlight.
Important part of the ŠKODA model portfolio
The ŠKODA FABIA plays a key role in the Czech carmaker’s current model range. Its trademark brand qualities have turned it into an international bestseller in the small car segment, while it has also provided the basis for ŠKODA’s most recent successes in the world of rallying. Since 1999, over four million units of the ŠKODA FABIA have been sold worldwide, with the current third model generation alone accumulating sales in excess of the 500,000 mark. As a result, the ŠKODA FABIA is presently ranked third in the brand’s list of best-selling model series. The main markets for the hatchback model are Germany, UK and Poland, whereas the ŠKODA FABIA COMBI is particularly popular in Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland.