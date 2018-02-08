It’s happening all over again. After temporarily stopping production last year to match the weaker demand, Maserati is once more adjusting output of the Levante at the FCA’s Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy. The company with the trident badge is doing things differently this time around as instead of temporary layoffs, Maserati will resort to solidarity contracts to avoid laying off people. By using this method, it means none of the employees will be out of a job. Instead, they will all agree to work less, hence earn less.

According to the FIOM union, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with the new solidarity contracts, will shave off the working hours by a whopping 59 percent, which equates to the loss of an equivalent of no less than 2,080 jobs. As a side note, the aforementioned Mirafiori plant is where the MiTo is also being built.

The Levante is not the only Maserati model in trouble taking into account the aging GranTurismo and GranCabrio were both hit by a production stoppage late 2017 / early 2018. Not only that, but assembly of the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans was temporarily halted roughly in the same period.

One can only hope Maserati’s rejuvenation planned by FCA will put the company back on track with new products like it has been the case with Alfa Romeo, another brand of the group that has had its ups and downs in recent times. While the Ferrari-powered Levante GTS is unlikely to move the sales needle by a significant margin, the all-new GranTurismo planned for 2020 could bring the much-needed boost. The company also plans to embrace electrification beginning with 2019 when a plug-in hybrid Levante will debut, with a full EV slated to arrive in 2020.

Source: Automotive News Europe