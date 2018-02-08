It seems there is another reason to get excited about the forthcoming 2018 Geneva Motor Show as latest intel suggests BMW’s M division responsible for performance cars will be there to introduce a new and mysterious concept. The identity of the model is not known at this point, but before you get your hopes up too high, it’s not going to be a supercar.

It is believed the showcar in question is going to be based on the same platform underpinning the reborn 8 Series. Our friends at BMWBlog are confident it won’t be the highly anticipated M8 Convertible, nor will it be an M8 Gran Coupe. With BMW already teasing the M8 Coupe, it seems unlikely the speedy coupe will be shown in concept form, especially since the company has already confirmed it will introduce the road-going model in 2018.

With so many models being ruled out, what else is left? Well, the same source hints it will be close to an M8, which leads us to believe BMW will introduce something along the lines of an M860i rocking a 6.6-liter V12 under the hood. In other words, Geneva could be the venue where the Bavarians will preview the hottest 8 Series Coupe that will slot right underneath the fully fledged M model.

The good news is we won’t have to wait much longer to find out the identity of the BMW concept since the 88th Geneva Motor Show will open its doors to the press in March 6. Bear in mind the company has already teased the production-ready 8 Series Coupe, so we might get to see it on the floor of the Swiss auto show sitting next to the new concept. Fingers crossed.

Source: BMWBlog