As the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea kick off in just a few days, Ford has pulled out all the stops to promote its two newest SUVs. Viewers should expect to see the small EcoSport, and updated Expedition plastered everywhere on their TV screens and social media accounts in the next few days, with three new TV spots, two targeted digital campaigns, and a series of print and social campaigns.

The first TV spot, entitled "Night Ski," uses the first-ever North American EcoSport SUV to make one mother's dream of a night ski with her daughter come true. The one-minute seven-second ad is highlighted by the caption, "make your first-ever happen." The second EcoSport ad, entitled "Photo Show," follows a similar theme and uses a similar description. In the one-minute seven-second ad (below) we see a woman realizing her dream of a having her own photo exhibit.

The third TV spot (below), which features the new Expedition exclusively, is entitled "We The People." The one-minute eight-second ad spot takes a slightly different approach from the EcoSport ads, and highlights various people and places around the U.S., with the description, "We the people that define the things we share and who we love. Never stop wondering what we’ll do. Welcome to the entirely new Ford Expedition."

The three ad spots are joined by two new walkaround YouTube videos of both the Expedition and the EcoSport. A number of print ads will also be released, which can be seen in the gallery attached at the bottom of the story.

"SUVs are hot, and we’ve brought two new ones to the fold that cater to two completely different sets of people," said Michael O’Brien, Ford SUV marketing manager. "Whether you’re downsizing but still want SUV capability, or looking for more space for your growing family, the Ford lineup has you covered."

The first TV ad for the EcoSport will debut on February 9, during the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and the Expedition TV spot will launch on February 10 during the first day of the Winter Olympics.

