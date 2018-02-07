It can be had for $43,095.
Following the debut of the Equinox RS in 2017, Chevy has once again rehashed its longstanding RS moniker for use on an SUV – the Traverse. Complete with new styling elements both inside and out, the Traverse RS – which stands for Rally Sport, in case you weren’t sure – "injects a distinctive dose of fun-to-drive sportiness,” says Chevy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t add any extra horsepower to go along with it.
Under the hood the same 2.0-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine remains, delivering 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. That engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic, which in turn allows for fuel economy figures of 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.
What the RS badge does add, though, are new sporty elements to the exterior like a black grille, black window trim, black roof rails, and black bowtie emblems. HID headlamps with LED daytime running lamps have also been added as standard to the package, as have upper and lower active aero shutters and new 20-inch aluminum wheels in a Dark Android finish.
Don’t worry, even with the RS badge and its new sporty cues, the Traverse still comes with best-in-class maximum cargo room, at 98.2 cubic feet, and a suite of active safety features. Things like rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, surround vision, and a rear camera mirror are all standard on the RS trim.
"The 2018 Traverse offers a full product lineup positioned to effectively compete across the segment," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. "By offering customers more choice with higher-end entries like the RS, which has a more street-inspired look, and top-of-the-line High Country, Chevrolet now offers a comfortable and connected Traverse for every lifestyle."
Unlike the Equinox RS, the Traverse RS will be available to buyers in the U.S. The Traverse RS is currently available at Chevy dealers with an asking price of $43,095, including destination.
Additional standard content on the Traverse RS includes:
- HID headlamps and LED daytime running lamps
- Upper and lower active aero shutters
- Chevrolet MyLink radio with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen and navigation
- OnStar® 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi® hotspot (3-month/3GB data trial)2
- Multicolor driver information center display
- Jet Black leather-appointed seating surfaces
- Heated front seats
- Universal Home Remote
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Bose premium 10-speaker audio system
- Power liftgate
- Keyless Open with extended-range Remote Keyless Entry
- Remote start
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert3
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert3
- Rear Park Assist3
- Surround Vision3
- Rear Camera Mirror3
- Rear Seat Reminder4
- Teen Driver3
The Traverse RS is on sale now with an MSRP of $43,095. The price includes the destination charge but excludes tax, title and other dealer fees.