Following the debut of the Equinox RS in 2017, Chevy has once again rehashed its longstanding RS moniker for use on an SUV – the Traverse. Complete with new styling elements both inside and out, the Traverse RS – which stands for Rally Sport, in case you weren’t sure – "injects a distinctive dose of fun-to-drive sportiness,” says Chevy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t add any extra horsepower to go along with it.

Under the hood the same 2.0-liter turbocharged Ecotec engine remains, delivering 257 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. That engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic, which in turn allows for fuel economy figures of 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.

What the RS badge does add, though, are new sporty elements to the exterior like a black grille, black window trim, black roof rails, and black bowtie emblems. HID headlamps with LED daytime running lamps have also been added as standard to the package, as have upper and lower active aero shutters and new 20-inch aluminum wheels in a Dark Android finish.

Don’t worry, even with the RS badge and its new sporty cues, the Traverse still comes with best-in-class maximum cargo room, at 98.2 cubic feet, and a suite of active safety features. Things like rear cross traffic alert, rear park assist, surround vision, and a rear camera mirror are all standard on the RS trim.

"The 2018 Traverse offers a full product lineup positioned to effectively compete across the segment," said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. "By offering customers more choice with higher-end entries like the RS, which has a more street-inspired look, and top-of-the-line High Country, Chevrolet now offers a comfortable and connected Traverse for every lifestyle."

Unlike the Equinox RS, the Traverse RS will be available to buyers in the U.S. The Traverse RS is currently available at Chevy dealers with an asking price of $43,095, including destination.

Source: Chevrolet