Ford has surprised the motoring world by ripping the sheet off the Ranger Raptor. Motor1.com knew that the Blue Oval had the more hardcore version of the midsized pickup under development but didn't know its exact premiere date. In August, a rendering used the best info available at the time to imagine the smaller Raptor's possible design, but Ford made the machine look even tougher than the team's artist could have ever expected. Let's see how the real thing compares with the rendering.

The Motor1.com rendering anticipated Ford fitting a bolder grille with the firm's branding in the center. The truck maker used an even more aggressive touch by adding large inlets to the top and bottom of the grille. The company also fitted fog lights in the corners of the fascia and a big, eye-catching underbody guard. Blue-tinged dampers add a pop of color to truck's suspension.

Ford fitted more muscular fenders than in the rendering, too. Not only are the production pieces wider than stock, they also feature black cladding at the edge that make the truck look even wider. Chunky, all-terrain tires make the pickup look ready to go anywhere.

Comparing the Ranger Raptor's specs against competitors like the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, indicate that the Blue Oval's truck could be one of the best off-roaders in its segment. It's down on horsepower but matches the ZR2 in torque. The 10-speed automatic offers more gears than the competition, too. Plus, Ford's pickup has the highest ride height and competitive numbers for the approach, breakover, and departure angles.

Ford debuted the Raptor Ranger in Thailand and hasn't yet officially confirmed the model for the United States. This means there's still the lingering chance that the hardcore midsize pickup might not arrive in America. The truck looks likely to be a hit if the Blue Oval decides to offer it, though.