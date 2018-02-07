The Mercedes-benz A-Class is all-new. With edgy "Predator" styling cues in line with family members like the CLS, and an upgraded, tech-focused interior, the five-door hatch should be a big seller when it goes on sale in just a few months. But rumor has it that the new vehicle could spawn as many as seven different models – and we hope the two pictured here are part of the plan.

Imagined by rendering artists at Ascariss Design, the A-Class has been digitally transformed into both a coupe, and a hotter A45 AMG hatchback. The former of the two renderings looks particularly sleek, and draws similarities to both the C-Class coupe and the CLA sedan before it. Just don’t expect to see one in the real world.

The A45 AMG, on the other hand, should eventually join the lineup. Ascariss Design has given the hot hatch some subtle styling cues in line with the rest of the AMG range, including features like a more aggressive front fascia with black accents, black wheels, and appropriate AMG badging throughout. The outgoing AMG model produced 375 horsepower (279 kilowatts) and 350 pound-feet (474 Newton-meters) of torque via a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four, so we expect an updated version to be even more powerful.

For now, buyers will have to make do with the standard A-Class. In its most powerful trim, it uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine to produce 221 hp (165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. That newfound power is paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, available with standard front-wheel drive, or an optional 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

The new A-Class hatchback will make its way to Europe later in the year before arriving stateside as a sedan exclusively. Spy shots show that development of the four-door model is already underway. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: Ascariss Design