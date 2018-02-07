Hyundai has announced it will reveal its first-ever all-electric SUV on February 27, also releasing the first teaser for it. The Kona Electric will be available for orders in Europe from the summer of 2018, making Hyundai “the first automotive brand across Europe to make an all-electric compact SUV available to everyone.”

The South Korean manufacturer has also revealed the zero-emissions vehicle will be offered with two different powertrain options, both using “one of the most powerful electric engines on the market.” Hyundai promises almost 292 miles (470 kilometers) on a single charge under the new WLTP regulations, which sounds pretty intriguing and exceeds the preliminary expectations, and ”a great fun-to-drive character.”

Kona Electric spied: Hyundai Kona Electric Caught Recharging Battery

No big surprises are planned for the design, as the Kona Electric will look virtually identical to its ICE-powered cousins, as spy photos have showed. The only exception will be the radiator grille, which will be replaced by a closed-off panel, similar to the one on the Ioniq Electric, accommodating the charging point. The lack of exhaust pipes could lead to some changes in the rear bumper, but nothing major.

According to some sources, the Kona Electric will land in the United States in the first half of 2019, carrying a base price of just under $40,000. It will be offered with only one battery option, the larger 64-kWh one.

Hyundai proudly explains it is the first carmaker in Europe to merge two of the hottest industry trends – electric mobility and SUV style. The brand also claims to be “at the forefront of eco mobility, already offering the broadest range of powertrains.”

Full specifications of the Kona Electric should be revealed on February 27, when the Kona Electric will make its online debut, which will be followed by a public premiere during the Geneva Motor Show in early March. Stay tuned for more details and don’t miss the livestream on the debut date.

Keep the conversation going in our InsideEVs Forum covering electric cars and green technology. Start a new thread about this article and make your point.

Source: Hyundai