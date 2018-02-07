In general, January 2018 was a bad month for the automotive industry worldwide. In the United States deliveries fell by one percent, despite the increased fleet sales, while in the United Kingdom sales were down by 25 percent with the SUV segment being the only one to see a growth.

But while seeing the Ford Fiesta taking the top spot in the UK for another month is hardly a surprise, the worst-selling brand is what caught our attention. The automaker in question is Chevrolet, which managed to deliver one vehicle in the UK in January this year.

This might sound shockingly to you, but there’s a very simple explanation. Chevrolet is no longer officially represented in Europe, but some dealers legally import the Corvette and Camaro to the Old continent. We don’t know the exact model of the single Chevy vehicle sold in the UK, but there are two options.

Naturally, the car might very well be a Corvette or a Camaro, which are both quite exotic to see in Europe. Another interesting possibility is that Chevrolet still has some vehicles left on stock from the time it was selling rebadged Opel cars.

According to data from CarSalesBase, Chevrolet sold two cars in Europe in December 2017, one in November, and not even a single car in October last year. For a comparison, the best-ever year of sales for the brand on the continent was 2005 with 211,737 deliveries.

The American manufacturer shouldn’t be afraid of these otherwise scary numbers, because its sales in the United States were looking good in 2017, despite the small decrease compared to 2016. It still managed to deliver more than two million vehicles and is kicking off 2018 with 141,947 sales in January. For a comparison, Ford delivered 154,001 cars in the same month.

Note: First-get Euro-spec Chevrolet Cruze pictured.

Source: Top Gear and CarSalesBase