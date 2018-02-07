The fourth-generation Sportage has only been around for a little over two years, but with product life cycles getting shorter and shorter, we can’t say we’re surprised to see Kia is gearing up to introduce the facelifted version. Of course, it will take a while until that will happen, but seeing these spy shots is a sign an update is not that far off ahead.

Although usually facelifts are not bringing major changes (there are some exceptions, though), the Sportage is about to go through more than just the usual nip and tuck. Kia is not only changing the shape of the headlights, but it’s also fiddling with the configuration by incorporating the “ice cube” four-point LED daytime running lights into the cluster. The front bumper is also going under the knife and we can already see new fog lights with a different piece of plastic trim around them.

Unsurprisingly, the side profile will remain unchanged for the facelifted version, although we might get to see some fresh alloy wheel designs. An extended color palette also seems possible to give buyers more options to choose from when configuring their ideal Sportage.

Things get more interesting at the back where the taillights will be going through some changes. Thankfully, our spies were able to take a photo right when the test driver was braking, thus allowing us to see the swanky new graphics. Although we can’t see the full-width red bar that connects the two taillights on the current Sportage, chances are it’s still there. The rear bumper is also being updated, though nothing to write home about.

We don’t have spy images with the interior just yet, but seeing as how Kia didn’t even bother to cover the dashboard, it could be the company’s way of seeing very few changes will occur inside the cabin. An updated infotainment system is likely on the agenda, along with other novelties such as new upholstery choices and more safety tech.

The South Korean marque has already announced the Sportage will eventually benefit from mild hybrid 48-volt technology and we might get to see it on the facelifted model. Created primarily to improve fuel economy and consequently reduce CO 2 emissions, the setup will also be implemented in the all-new Ceed scheduled to debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show.

Kia might decide to unveil the facelifted Sportage at the beginning of October this year during the Paris Motor Show, but nothing is official yet.

Photos: CarPix