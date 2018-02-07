After a pretty long teaser campaign, Ford is finally lifting the veil on the first-ever Ranger Raptor. Truth be told, we will have to wait a little bit more for the full release since the attached images and info come courtesy of Motoring after the Australian website briefly had the article live. Combining the regular model’s go-anywhere capabilities with the added firepower you’d come to expect from a Raptor, the go-faster pickup truck set to be built in Thailand builds upon the F-150 Raptor and comes in a dual cab flavor.

Billed as being a “factory-built performance truck” catering the off-road enthusiast crowd, the Ranger Raptor is motivated by an entirely new four-cylinder, 2.0-liter diesel engine fitted with a pair of turbos. It churns 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and a generous 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and although performance numbers have not been released, it should be properly quick on just about any type of road out there.

Compared to the regular Aussie-spec Ranger and its five-cylinder 3.2-liter Duratorq engine, the new unit produces 14 hp (10 kW) and 22 lb-ft (30 Nm) more, which might not sound like much, but let’s keep in mind this is after all a diesel engine. Output will be channeled to both axles through the already familiar 10-speed automatic transmission developed by the Blue Oval in collaboration with General Motors.

The Ranger Raptor has been developed mainly in Australia with help from Ford’s U.S. Raptor team and has been engineered with a long-travel, tailor-made Fox suspension and a coilover Watts Link rear setup. It sits on exclusive 17-inch wheels wrapped around in BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires and backed by chunky 332-mm front and rear brake rotors. Additional underbody protection has been installed, along with a Baja Mode inherited from the F-150 Raptor.

For the 2019 model year, the Ranger is finally making a comeback in the United States and is expected to spawn a Raptor version if the spy shots above are any indication. We might get to see the production model in all of its U.S.-spec glory sometime next year as a 2020MY to take on the Chevy Colorado ZR2. Time will tell whether it will get the same diesel and/or an EcoBoost V6 gasoline unit.

Source: Ford via Motoring