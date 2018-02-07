Lamborghini retired the Aventador SV some time ago after making a total of 600 coupes and 500 roadsters, but thankfully a direct replacement is in the works as this vertically shot video is showing. We already had plenty of spy photos with the meaner V12 raging bull and now we get to see Sant’Agata Bolognese’s future flagship for a brief moment in motion driving off and playing its raspy soundtrack in the process.

While the prototype’s updated body is bathed in the typical black and white swirly camouflage, it’s easy to see one big change compared to the Aventador SuperVeloce before it. Gone is the menacing quad exhaust arrangement as instead the test vehicle had the exhaust tips of the Huracan Performante from where the new naturally aspirated powerhouse is expected to inherit the active aerodynamic technology and perhaps further improve it.

In regards to the firepower, Lamborghini has already demonstrated it can extract a monstrous 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque from the 6.5-liter engine installed in the Centenario, so the new Aventador flavor will likely have at least that.

It’s unclear when Lambo will take the wraps off the Aventador SV successor, but a best-case scenario would have to be in a month from now at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The spy shots attached below are showing both the coupe and roadster will get the amped-up treatment and we’re expecting production to be limited as it has been the case with the SV.

Beyond the hardcore Aventador, it’s a known fact an ultra-exclusive hypercar is being developed and will usher in new technology. A follow-up to the likes of Sesto Elemento, Veneno, and the aforementioned Centenario, the new machine will be strictly limited to a “small number of cars” and we are willing to bet all of them have already been pre-sold. If the Aventador SV replacement won’t be in Geneva, maybe we’ll see this new gem instead. Either way, we’re certainly looking forward to the show, which will kick off March 6 with the first press day.