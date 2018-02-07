Hide press release Show press release

Kia unveils SP Concept and showcases 16 global models at AutoExpo 2018

World premiere for SP Concept

AutoExpo marks Kia’s debut in India

SP Concept design signals what Indian consumers can expect from Kia

Kia today unveiled the striking new SP Concept, which made its public world premiere at AutoExpo 2018, alongside a showcase of 16 global models.

The SP Concept provides a glimpse of what’s in store for motoring enthusiasts once Kia kicks off retail sales in India in the second half of 2019. Inspired by Indian heritage and driven by advanced technology, the SP Concept is proof of the company’s plans to introduce cars that cater to the changing paradigm of the Indian market in the near future.

The futuristic SUV, with its bold style and Kia’s unique design DNA, is geared to satisfy young Indian consumers who seek the perfect combination of sophisticated beauty, breakthrough technology and high functionality. The combination of its wide and stable stance, sporty and long hood profile and futuristic details will no doubt set new standards for compact SUVs in India.

The SP Concept’s robust front mask combines a bold formative design with Kia's unique and hallmark 'Tiger nose' grille and many more futuristic details. Be it, the lamp design that meets slim graphics and functionality through a top and bottom headlamp connected to a wide front grille, the Daytime Running lamp in high-tech graphics and positioning lamps leading to the inside of the 'Tiger Nose' grille, helps produce differentiated images during the day / night.

The sleek interior design of SP Concept marries an advanced sensual style and dynamic sensibility at its core with a differentiated layout that enhances convenience. Eye-catching, high-tech elements and modern and trendy cabin design make the interior of the SP Concept an oasis for young trend-setters.

Peter Schreyer, Chief Design Officer of Kia Motors Corporation, commented, “Over the last few years, SUVs have become the vehicle-of-choice among Indian buyers. Combining the comfort and space of a sedan with the ability to tackle all kinds of terrain, we intend to storm the market with an SUV that will set new parameters in motoring. It’s still a concept – so it’s a little bit exaggerated – but the actual production car will be very close to what you see here at AutoExpo 2018.”

Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO or Kia Motors India (KMI), said, “Kia Motors is delighted to enter India, which is all set to catapult into the world’s fifth largest economy this year*. We at KMI are thrilled to start operations at such a favorable time, and additional forecasts predict that India will be amongst the world’s largest car markets in a few years. We are here in India to be part of that success story, which has been put into motion by progressive government policies and decision making. And we are here to win trust and hearts of the people, while providing the country with stylish and differentiated motoring options.

Kia’s long-term objective being to replicate the success we has come to be associated with the world over and, as we say at Kia, ensure that, ‘The Power to Surprise’ is reflected in everything that we do in India.”

Kia’s line being showcased and displayed cars at the AutoExpo 2018 includes:

Picanto

A new standard for city cars, designed for first car buyers. A city car with added convenience for a joyful ride plus safety airbags as standard and unbelievable fuel economy

Rio

A passenger car designed for sporty looks, practicality and economy. Highly welcomed in the global market based on its global recognition including the bronze medal in transportation at the U.S. IDEA Design Awards, one of the world's top 3 design awards.

Stonic

Created for drivers who live every moment, push every boundary and relish every adventure, the All-New Kia Stonic brings fresh excitement and a free spirit to the urban Crossover experience

Cerato

Add a dose of extraordinary to your life

Perhaps you never thought innovation, technical excellence and exceptional style could all come together in an affordable passenger car. But finally, they do. Let the new Cerato take you places you’ve only imagined.

Cee’d

What happens when an award-winning European design team combines a sporty coupé silhouette with clever 5-door functionality? The Kia cee’d. Designed inside and out with an array of attract new features to leave you wanting just one thing: get in and drive.

Soul EV

The Soul ‘EV’ is Kia’s first fully-electric vehicle. Based on the All-New Soul but with several eye-catching technological improvements, both inside and out.

Cadenza

Meet the Cadenza, designed to command attention and surpass expectations. Inspired by the modern simplicity of a single line, Cadenza’s dished front grille delivers a classical elegance

Stinger

A Gran Tourismo (GT) in spirit, the All-New Kia Stinger is built for the thrill of driving and a love for exclusivity. Head-turning design, matched with performance that will give you goosebumps.

Mohave

No matter where you’re driving and what’s unfolding outside your window, Kia Mohave will make you feel at ease as there’s power at your fingertips whenever you need it.

Sorento

Perfect for those who always expect a little more. The extra-spacious 7-seater Kia Sorento combines striking design, cutting-edge technology and absolute commitment to quality

Sportage

Kia Sportage is a passenger car-type SUV capable of meeting the needs of the workday commute and weekend outing thanks to its unique style and performance.

Grand Carnival

The Grand Carnival takes you to a place where superior design and truly smart features combine with a deep understanding of your practical driving needs.

Niro Plug In Hybrid

The 2018 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is the next step in the electric evolution. Hit the open road with a hybrid system capable of going fully electric (EV mode) with the push of a button for trips around town.

Optima Hybrid

Elegant, refined and ergonomically designed, the Kia Optima family car is guaranteed to part the crowds. With its strong exterior and spacious interior, this large car provides exceptional driver and passenger comfort.

* The Centre for Economics and Business Research, a London-based consultancy, said in its annual rankings in December 2017.