The company's chief designer promises that the production version will be very close to the concept's design.

Kia has announced plans to start retail sales in India in the second half of next year by showing no less than 16 global models these days at the Auto Expo 2018 where it also has a world premiere. Designed and engineered specifically to cater the Indian market, the SP Concept takes the shape of a compact crossover with a bold exterior design that will be largely carried over onto the production model. Kia’s chief designer, Peter Schreyer, says that although the styling is “a little bit exaggerated,” the road-going model "will be very close” to the showcar.

The front end design is likely the most interesting aspect of the SP concept because of the big tiger nose flanked by a pair of sleek headlights we haven’t seen before on a Kia. These are joined by a secondary set of lights positioned right underneath, while above sits a clamshell hood featuring a few discreet creases. With pop-out door handles, funky two-tone alloy wheels, and a white roof to contrast the predominantly orange body, the crossover looks smart.

Details about what powers the SP concept have not been revealed, but Kia is expected to put the crossover into production at its new factory in India following a massive $1.1-billion investment. When it will arrive, the crossover will go head to head with the Hyundai Creta and might actually have a thing or two in common with that model given the strong connection between Kia and Hyundai.

Also at Auto Expo these days, Kia is showing off everything from the tiny Picanto and the sporty Stinger to the large Mohave and hybrid versions of the Niro and Optima. It’s too soon to say how many of the 16 global models on display will make to India, but it goes to show Kia has big plans for what is expected to become the world’s fifth largest economy this year.

Kia’s line being showcased and displayed cars at the AutoExpo 2018 includes:  
 
Picanto
 
A new standard for city cars, designed for first car buyers. A city car with added convenience for a joyful ride plus safety airbags as standard and unbelievable fuel economy
 
Rio
 
A passenger car designed for sporty looks, practicality and economy. Highly welcomed in the global market based on its global recognition including the bronze medal in transportation at the U.S. IDEA Design Awards, one of the world's top 3 design awards.
 
Stonic
 
Created for drivers who live every moment, push every boundary and relish every adventure, the All-New Kia Stonic brings fresh excitement and a free spirit to the urban Crossover experience
 
Cerato
 
Add a dose of extraordinary to your life
Perhaps you never thought innovation, technical excellence and exceptional style could all come together in an affordable passenger car. But finally, they do. Let the new Cerato take you places you’ve only imagined.
 
Cee’d
 
What happens when an award-winning European design team combines a sporty coupé silhouette with clever 5-door functionality? The Kia cee’d. Designed inside and out with an array of attract new features to leave you wanting just one thing: get in and drive.
 
Soul EV
 
The Soul ‘EV’ is Kia’s first fully-electric vehicle. Based on the All-New Soul but with several eye-catching technological improvements, both inside and out.
 
Cadenza
 
Meet the Cadenza, designed to command attention and surpass expectations. Inspired by the modern simplicity of a single line, Cadenza’s dished front grille delivers a classical elegance
 
Stinger
 
A Gran Tourismo (GT) in spirit, the All-New Kia Stinger is built for the thrill of driving and a love for exclusivity. Head-turning design, matched with performance that will give you goosebumps.
 
Mohave
 
No matter where you’re driving and what’s unfolding outside your window, Kia Mohave will make you feel at ease as there’s power at your fingertips whenever you need it.
 
Sorento
 
Perfect for those who always expect a little more. The extra-spacious 7-seater Kia Sorento combines striking design, cutting-edge technology and absolute commitment to quality
 
Sportage
 
Kia Sportage is a passenger car-type SUV capable of meeting the needs of the workday commute and weekend outing thanks to its unique style and performance.
 
Grand Carnival
 
The Grand Carnival takes you to a place where superior design and truly smart features combine with a deep understanding of your practical driving needs.
 
Niro Plug In Hybrid
 
The 2018 Niro Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) is the next step in the electric evolution. Hit the open road with a hybrid system capable of going fully electric (EV mode) with the push of a button for trips around town.
 
Optima Hybrid
 
Elegant, refined and ergonomically designed, the Kia Optima family car is guaranteed to part the crowds. With its strong exterior and spacious interior, this large car provides exceptional driver and passenger comfort.
 
