Currently BMW only offers one version of its new X2 SUV. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the standard X2 delivers 228 horsepower (170 kilowatts), and comes with an asking price of $39,995 (including destination). But even before the new X2 officially goes on sale in the U.S., we know that there will be more than one variant available for buyers to choose from down the line. A front-wheel-drive base model will be joined by a sporty-ish M trim, which can be seen here in new spy photos.

Dubbed the X2 M35i, the lukewarm SUV pictured here is almost completely uncovered, wearing a signature shade of BMW’s Sunset Orange Metallic finish. Only some light camouflage can bee seen the front fascia – undoubtedly hiding a larger intake – and on the headrests in the cabin. We assume the M logo has already been stitched into the leather.

The photos also show features like larger brakes – specifically bright blue M Sport calipers – wrapped in M performance wheels. There are bigger exhaust tips too, which undoubtedly give the small SUV an even more aggressive sound, and it all comes finished by an M Sport exterior package.

The new X2 is expected to come powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivering at least 300 hp (223 kW), and paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine will be an upgraded version of the current four-cylinder B48, codenamed B48A20T1. This new horsepower figure seemingly confirms rumors from back in November that BMW would be offering a more powerful X2.

It’s unclear when the X2 M35i will make its debut, but given the revealing spy photos, we expect it to be soon. If you can’t wait for the more powerful X2, BMW currently offers the M Sport package, which tacks on features like a set of 20-inch wheels, a lower suspension, and some added detailing to the cabin.

Source: Carpix