Yes, we now live in a world where cars are being launched into space. Or rather, we possibly live in that world, as the launch for the first SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket is scheduled to take place at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time / 20:00 GMT. One of the most powerful rockets of all time, the Falcon is said to have the capacity to launch a fully-loaded 737 airliner into orbit. Considering its payload for this attempt is actually a Tesla Roadster, there should be plenty of power to spare. In fact, if all goes well, the Tesla could make it all the way to the orbit of Mars, possibly beyond.

Watch the livestream above to see if Musk actually gets his car into orbit, or if the words Houston, we have a problem come into play.